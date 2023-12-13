Dubai, UAE: Poddster – a pioneering network of video podcast production studios and Dubai’s first podcasting community – has officially partnered with the leading gym operator GymNation to launch the Middle East's first-ever podcast studio within a gym.

This fusion of two leading entities in their respective fields will see the first studio launch in January 2024 at GymNation’s Motor City branch, serving as a flagship location. The duo then plans to expand the collaboration across additional GymNation facilities in Dubai and beyond.

The Motor City studio will serve as a dynamic hub for health and fitness-related content, allowing influencers, athletes, health professionals, and fitness enthusiasts to share their stories, insights, and expertise.

While the primary target is the health and fitness industry, the studio is designed to be inclusive. It will welcome podcasters and creators from various backgrounds, making it a diverse platform for engaging content. Recording access won't be limited to GymNation members; non-members can also utilise the facility.

“This collaboration is not just about co-locating a podcast studio within a gym; it's about merging Poddster's expertise in podcast production with GymNation's distinction as the largest gym in the Middle East,” commented Vuk Zlatarov, Poddster Co-founder & CEO.

He added: “Poddster and GymNation share a commitment to excellence and also an innovative approach to their business models. By joining forces, we're pioneering a space that intertwines content creation with physical well-being, offering a unique experience to the market.”

Commenting on the partnership, Loren Holland, CEO of GymNation said: "We are excited about our collaboration with Poddster as it represents a strategic convergence between fitness and content creation. Poddster's strong reputation in the podcasting domain aligns with GymNation's commitment to innovation and the partnership will provide people with an inspiring space for connection and personal growth."

This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement for Poddster. With over 15% of its regular members already hailing from the health and fitness sector, the collaboration perfectly aligns with the company’s commitment to providing tailored solutions.

About Poddster

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Vuk Zlatarov in April 2022, Poddster is a pioneering network of video podcast production studios and Dubai’s first podcasting community. The company aims to democratise high quality podcast production, empowering individuals and businesses to document their knowledge and stories and experience the transformational power of podcasts. Poddster has two studios in Dubai, with the third coming soon – plus new locations opening in Singapore and Riyadh during the next 12 months. With more than 300 podcasts and 700 active creators, Poddster continues to set standards and drive the podcast industry forward, cementing its position as the preferred choice for anyone looking to start or grow their show. Poddster partners include Anghami, Podeo, Spotify, Canon, and Shure, with the company committed to expanding its ecosystem further.

www.poddster.com

Instagram: @poddster

LinkedIn: Poddster

For media inquiries contact:

Samantha Armstrong samantha@the-prcompany.com

Reem Maroun reem@the-prcompany.com