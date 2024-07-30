PLD Development has announced the launch of its new project in west Cairo, covering an area of 4,000 sqm, with a total investment of EGP 1.5bn. This move is part of the company's strategy to seize exceptional investment opportunities in prime locations, offering them to clients through mechanisms that ensure the highest return on investment.

Mostafa Metwally, Chairman of PLD Development, stated that the company has a diverse investment portfolio concentrated in West Cairo. This area is distinguished by the availability of all services and strong demand for all real estate projects.

Metwally noted that the company focuses on selecting premium locations for its projects and collaborates with strong success partners to implement innovative and unique projects that meet the needs of their target customers.

During the press conference, Metwally explained that the Q Mall is situated in a prime location on the main Wahat Road, opposite MSA University and adjacent to the Technology University in 6th of October City. It is also just minutes away from the O WEST project and Mall of Egypt. The project consists of two basements and four floors, with the ground and first floors designated for commercial use and the second and third floors for administrative purposes. The project includes units with varying sizes starting from 30 sqm.

The company plans to start the project constructions next year, with the expected delivery of the project in 2027. Additionally, the company offers attractive payment plans for clients, with a 0% down payment and payment periods of up to 6 years. PLD also provides competitive and unique prices for such premium projects.

Furthermore, the company collaborates with strong partners in this project, having contracted with DCI+ as the engineering consultant. DCI+ is a robust engineering firm with extensive expertise and a solid track record, including work on various projects such as New Alamein Towers.

He noted that KAD Management was chosen to manage and operate the project after its completion. KAD is a leading company with a strong track record in managing and operating commercial projects, contributing its expertise to the project design to avoid potential operational errors. This choice ensures a comprehensive project that considers all details.

PLD Development is a leading company with a diverse project portfolio in west Cairo, with total investments reaching EGP 2.5bn. The company continues to launch more projects following a strong and ambitious work plan that diversifies its investment portfolio. Investment in east Cairo and the North Coast is also part of the company’s expansion plans.

The company has completed several projects in October Gardens and 6th of October City, with plans to launch a new project in West Cairo soon. This upcoming project will be distinguished in all details and will complement the company’s portfolio, meeting customer needs. The company aims to achieve sales of EGP 600m this year.

Dr. Walid Morsi, Chairman of DCI+, stated that the strategic location and the reputable company are essential elements for the office when selecting projects to work on. The Q Mall project is distinguished by its prime location, which facilitates the office’s work, noting that the project will be a landmark in west Cairo.

Ayman Nabil, CEO of KAD Management, said that the excellent location of the Q mall project imposes a responsibility on his company to develop a smart operational and management plan. This plan will ensure ease of customer visits to the commercial section of the project, guaranteeing the highest return on investment for unit owners. He emphasized that his company relies on its expertise in coordinating between the design and operation of the project.

He explained that KAD Management conducts a comprehensive study of the project from an operational perspective, linking it to the design aspect of the project. This ensures a diverse range of goods within the project, selecting and coordinating the types of activities inside the mall in accordance with marketing studies to attract customers to various activities, thus guaranteeing the best return on investment for unit owners.

Dr. Abdel Rahman Khalil, the company’s commercial consultant, emphasized that with PLD’s strong expertise and diverse track record in West Cairo, coupled with the prime location of their project, they will offer a well-rounded project to clients in West Cairo. All details necessary for the project’s success have been meticulously considered for its official launch.

Khalil added that a company that successfully identifies its customers’ needs and provides the appropriate real estate product will achieve strong success in its projects and effectively implement its marketing plans.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance between execution and marketing in the project, which the company will achieve through a clear and specific plan, with execution scheduled to begin next year.