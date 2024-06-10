A project team tasked with implementing an integrated economic cluster for aluminum in Suhar conducted a field visit to Suhar Industrial City to discuss the development and establishment of an aluminum industry cluster. The team, overseen by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), includes representatives from OPAZ, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, National Programme for Economic Diversification “Tanwee”, National Programme for Investment and Exports Development “Nazdaher”, and the Industrial Innovation Academy.

During the visit, the team met with the executive management of Sohar Aluminium, a key player in the Sultanate’s aluminum industry. They also toured several downstream factories involved in aluminum manufacturing to understand the challenges facing these factories and to identify investment opportunities within the integrated economic cluster for aluminum industry.

The aluminum industry is a vital component of the Sultanate’s industrial sector, which plays a key role in supporting national economic diversification and generating new employment opportunities. The integrated economic cluster for aluminum industry aims to strengthen the Sultanate’s position as a global hub for aluminum production by attracting new investments and developing advanced manufacturing industries. This visit is expected to aid in formulating a comprehensive action plan for the development of the Aluminum Industry Complex in Suhar.