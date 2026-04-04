Easier manoeuvring and parking as well as even greater driving stability and agility

More comfortable entry, more spacious interior feel, and better view of the driver display

Innovative airbag architecture for compact wheel, ensuring uncompromised safety standards

For 140 years, Mercedes-Benz has been shaping the future of mobility, beginning with the invention of the automobile. In the New EQS, this claim to technological leadership can once again be experienced with next-generation steer-by-wire technology. Mercedes-Benz is the first German automotive manufacturer to introduce this innovation into series production.[1] As a result, the electric flagship once again makes the technological future tangible. Steer-by-wire technology elevates the driving experience to a new level and fundamentally transforms the interaction between human and vehicle. Precise, intuitive and effortless – that's how the new generation of steering feels in the New EQS.

The completely new steering feel provides a unique experience and offers a wide range of advantages in everyday driving – driving dynamics benefit from it while manoeuvring and parking become even easier. This is because the effort required can be further reduced and there is no longer a need to adjust grip on the steering wheel.

Undesired vibrations caused by uneven road surfaces, which were previously transmitted to the driver via the steering wheel, can now be eliminated. The tyre-road contact is calculated on a model-by-model basis with the help of the restoring forces of the steered wheels. Precise, intuitive steering feel is maintained, preserving the characteristic Mercedes-Benz steering.

Steer-by-wire also gives the interior a new look: a flatter steering wheel noticeably opens up the space, improves the view of the driver display and makes it easier to get in and out of the car. This reinforces the brand’s signature “Welcome home.” feeling from the very first moment.

Driving characteristics that were previously in conflict with each other have been optimised at the same time: the EQS now combines sportiness and comfort even more effectively, while further enhancing driving stability and lateral agility. This is because the suspension specialists have flexibly adapted the steering ratio to different situations. Added to this is the perfect interaction with the rear-axle steering. At higher speeds, the rear wheels steer parallel to the front wheels, ensuring reassuring stability and a safe driving experience.

The new steer-by-wire system has already completed over a million test kilometres on test benches, test tracks and in overall vehicle validation in road traffic. In line with its high safety standards, Mercedes-Benz relies on a redundant system architecture in addition to high-precision sensors and powerful control units. This means that there are basically two signal paths. This ensures that steering capability is always guaranteed. Even in the unlikely event of a complete failure, lateral control is still possible thanks to rear-axle steering and targeted wheel-specific braking interventions via the ESP®.

On the EQS, the steer‑by‑wire system is available in combination with all powertrains and the 10‑degree rear‑axle steering. As an alternative to the optional steer-by-wire system, Mercedes-Benz continues to offer an electromechanical steering.

Newly developed airbag structure, ensuring uncompromised safety standards

In the New EQS, Mercedes-Benz uses the steer-by-wire technology for a flattened, more compact steering wheel and combines it with a newly developed airbag structure. Since the airbag can no longer "support" itself on a closed steering wheel rim, an internal support and folding architecture takes over the controlled shaping during deployment. This requires a high degree of technological expertise.

The throttle routing, folding pattern and holding points have been designed in such a way that the airbag is positioned stably and reproducibly even without the upper steering wheel rim. At the same time, the system is integrated into the steering wheel hub as before and, even with the modified steering wheel design, meets the unchanged high restraint and safety requirements. This solution underlines Mercedes-Benz's holistic approach to innovation, in which new vehicle architectures are consistently redesigned down to the last detail of passive safety.

Mercedes-Benz anniversary year “140 Years of Innovation”

In 2026, Mercedes-Benz celebrates 140 years since inventing the automobile and first moving the world. This 140th anniversary is testament to the Mercedes-Benz legacy defined by innovation, engineering excellence, and an enduring commitment to shaping the future of mobility. From the world’s first automobile in 1886 to today’s intelligent electrified vehicles, every Mercedes-Benz offers the unique feeling of “Welcome home.” – the brand promise and leading principle of everything Mercedes-Benz does.

Under the motto “140 Years. 140 Places.”, Mercedes Benz will go on an epic drive across six continents, bringing the anniversary celebration directly to customers and fans. A symbolic 140 places will be visited in this special convoy, and fans, customers and owners’ clubs are encouraged to add their own celebrations throughout the year. ““140 Years. 140 Places.” will offer memorable in‑person moments for customers, Mercedes‑Benz Club members and fans – from meet‑and‑greets to exclusive stories, showcases and chances to experience the journey up close. The global drive can be followed through the digital hub on the Mercedes‑Benz Community site and other brand channels like YouTube.

Contact:

Jan Weber: jan.weber@mercedes-benz.com

Maximilian Schmitz: maximilian.schmitz@mercedes-benz.com

Further information about Mercedes-Benz is available at www.mercedes-benz.com and on our

LinkedIn channel under Mercedes-Benz AG | LinkedIn.

Press information and digital services for journalists and multipliers can be found on our

Mercedes-Benz Media online platform at media.mercedes-benz.com.

About Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes‑Benz AG is part of the Mercedes‑Benz Group AG with a total of around 175,000 employees worldwide and is responsible for the global business of Mercedes‑Benz Cars and Mercedes‑Benz Vans. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes‑Benz brand with Mercedes‑AMG, Mercedes‑Maybach and G‑Class with their all-electric models as well as products of the smart brand. Mercedes‑Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of high-end passenger cars. In 2024 it sold around 2,4 million passenger cars and vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes‑Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with more than 30 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing and extending its global battery production network on three continents. As sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes‑Benz strategy and for the company itself, this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes‑Benz Group. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

[1] Follows a few months after market launch.