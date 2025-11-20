Widely adopted across the world, Microsoft’s sovereign-cloud offering enables governments and highly regulated industries to use cloud while maintaining national controls over data

Collaboration aims to support Saudi Arabia’s ambition to strengthen its digital infrastructure and grow the information and communication technology sector

WASHINGTON DC, RIYADH – PIF, Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE), and Microsoft today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the delivery of Microsoft’s sovereign-cloud services in Saudi Arabia, seeking to enhance the security, confidentiality and sovereignty of data within Saudi Arabia and to access cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies.

Microsoft brings extensive experience in delivering sovereign-cloud capabilities that enable governments and highly regulated industries across the world to adopt cloud while maintaining national controls over data, in line with the laws of specific regions and countries.

Under the MoU, Microsoft will work alongside PIF and SITE to assess how its sovereign-cloud model can further support Saudi Arabia’s security, compliance and data residency priorities, while providing access to advanced cloud and AI technologies. The MoU also aims to strengthen collaboration in areas such as joint research, development and innovation, and knowledge transfer.

PIF's strategy for the information and communication technology sector contributes to positioning Saudi Arabia as a globally competitive hub by innovating and building capacity, in its mission to enable the development and diversification of the domestic economy.

The non-binding MoU is subject to satisfying certain necessary requirements and regulatory approvals, as applicable.

ABOUT PIF

PIF continues with its mandate to achieve economic impact for Saudi Arabia while securing sustainable returns. PIF is one of the world’s most impactful investors, driving Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification while also enabling the creation of key sectors and opportunities that help shape the global economy.

PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 103 companies and is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sectors. PIF is laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in Saudi Arabia’s economic and societal transformation.

ABOUT SITE

Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE), a PIF-owned company, is a national technology operator advancing secure digital transformation across Saudi Arabia. Since 2017, SITE has been delivering secure-by-design solutions in cybersecurity, cloud services, systems integration and human capital development to support the needs of Saudi organizations in both public and private sectors. With a mission to strengthen national capabilities and empower Saudi talent, SITE is building a sustainable, secure and competitive digital ecosystem that aligns with the ambitions of Vision 2030.

ABOUT Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.