RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Palo Alto‑based PGxAI, a leader in AI-powered pharmacogenomics, and Saudi Arabia’s Novo Genomics are enabling safer, personalized prescribing to patients across the Kingdom.

The partners established an end-to-end workflow that spans local lab processing, AI-assisted analysis, and clinician-ready reporting. With Novo Genomics’ local laboratory infrastructure and PGxAI’s AI‑driven analytics, the initiative will shorten turnaround times, strengthen data governance, and expand access to precision medicine in the Kingdom’s health systems.

Patient participation is voluntary and consent-based, with insights shared in plain language to support clinicians in care planning. The program focuses on medication safety, reducing adverse drug reactions, and ensuring equitable access, with education for patients, clinicians, and families across the Kingdom.

“Precision prescribing is a national‑scale opportunity. By combining pharmacogenomics with AI, we can help clinicians reduce avoidable adverse drug reactions and improve outcomes at scale,” said Mike Zack, MD, PhD, Co‑Founder & CEO of PGxAI. “With Novo Genomics and Najashi Holding, we are building a secure, in‑country capability aligned with Vision 2030.”

The collaboration complements PGxAI’s broader regional strategy with Najashi Holding to localize next‑generation precision‑health platforms in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program. Together, the organizations will pursue training, technology transfer, and research initiatives that build enduring expertise and position the Kingdom at the forefront of precision medicine.

“At Najashi Holding, our mission is to build the foundation for a future where innovation, technology, and human health advance together,” said Ibrahim Najashi, MD, Chairman of Najashi Holding. “By investing in strategic collaborations that enhance data stewardship, local capability, and scientific excellence, we are enabling the Kingdom to lead in AI-driven precision medicine and the broader deep health-tech frontier.

As the partnership progresses, the parties plan to align on platform architecture, governance, and clinical pathways that can be deployed within leading institutions nationwide. The effort is expected to catalyze new research, enable role‑based decision support for providers, and establish a sustainable foundation for Saudi‑specific insights and innovation.

About PGxAI

PGxAI is advancing precision medicine by addressing drug selection and dosage optimization with accuracy and reproducibility. By integrating AI, multiomics, and real-world evidence, the company enables clinicians and health systems to deliver safer, more effective, and personalized therapies. Founded by Mike Zack, MD, PhD, MPH, a pharmacogenomics scientist ranked among the world’s top 1% by citations (Elsevier 2025), and Allan Gobbs, a life sciences entrepreneur with nine exits including five IPOs, PGxAI collaborates with leading partners such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, Nvidia, AWS, InterSystems, MIT (MIMIC-IV), NIH (All of Us), UF Health, the University of British Columbia, and the Ministries of Sport and Health of Saudi Arabia.

About Najashi Holding

Najashi Holding is a Riyadh-based investment and management firm that focuses on healthcare and biotechnology. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the firm drives economic diversification and innovation by forging strategic partnerships with leading global companies and accelerating the growth of high-impact industries across Saudi Arabia and the GCC. Leveraging deep market knowledge and an extensive public- and private-sector network, Najashi Holding plays a pivotal role in advancing the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation and positioning the region as a hub for technological and industrial leadership.