The launch of the IUdo app helps patients on support programs by providing greater accessibility to Pfizer medications through a digitized patient journey

Currently, the IUdo app is available to eligible patients that are part of Pfizer Patient Support Programs in Qatar and will be rolled out in other countries across Emerging Markets in the next few months

UAE — Pfizer remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the health of patients and presenting breakthroughs that can change patients’ lives. As part of that pledge, the biopharmaceutical company continues to prioritize increasing affordability and overall access to medications through its Patient Support Programs.

As such, Pfizer has launched an innovative digital platform, IUdo for the eligible patients in Qatar. The mobile app is designed to make it easier for patients on selected Patient Support Programs to access Pfizer medications. It improves both the patient and healthcare professional’s experience by speeding up program enrolment; providing seamless access to support treatment plans; increasing the scale and reach of programs to patients and allowing the support program journey to be managed directly from their phones.

The launch of the IUdo app also underscores Pfizer’s broader ambitions to leverage digital platforms and technologies that put effective and scalable solutions, including support programs, at patients’ fingertips. Such platforms can help better address patients’ specific needs while improving quality of care and convenience, and reducing the burden of ongoing, high-cost care.

“At Pfizer, our purpose is to strengthen health care systems, improve access for those patients who are most in need and support our communities. To be able to stay true to that, we strive to improve affordability and access to Pfizer’s medications while enhancing the patient journey and experience through digital platforms. Through the launch of this app in Qatar, Pfizer places itself at the forefront of digital innovation in the realm of pharmaceutical healthcare, particularly within the Gulf Countries. Most importantly however, we believe that this tool will help plug gaps in the patient journey; enabling them to navigate, monitor, and control their program journey, whenever they want, wherever they are,” said Parmjot Bains, Pfizer Gulf Cluster Country Manager.

At present, Pfizer supports 4,500 patients suffering from various oncology, inflammatory, and rare diseases through 30 access programs in 11 countries across Africa and Middle East (AfME). In 2022, Pfizer aspires to launch more than 5 new programs, in addition to expanding the scope of some current programs to include new treatments, with the aim of supporting the lives of over 10,000 patients across AfME. Pfizer also runs several personalized support programs globally which offer patients access to Pfizer medications alongside financial assistance options.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com.