Dubai, UAE - Petal Ads, Huawei's leading mobile advertising platform, and ENOC Group have proudly announced a groundbreaking partnership at the Petal Ads’ stand during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) event.

Representatives from both Huawei and ENOC gathered on May 8 at the Petal Ads’ stand to unveil this exciting collaboration, aimed at driving innovation together and revolutionizing user experiences and enhancing digital solutions in the Middle East and Africa region.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, saying: "At ENOC, we always strive to adopt the latest, most innovative solutions that ensure convenience and comfort to our customers. We value and believe in the power of collaboration. Our initiative with Huawei signifies a solid alliance focused on mutual growth and innovation. We will leverage our respective strengths to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

Peak Yin, UAE Country Manager of Huawei Consumer Business Group, commented: " Teaming up with ENOC marks a pivotal achievement for Petal Ads. This partnership provides us with a prime opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of our mobile advertising platform on a worldwide level. With certainty, through our collaborative efforts, we can execute precise and impactful marketing campaigns that strike a chord with the diverse customer base of ENOC, yielding substantial outcomes.”

This partnership encompasses several key initiatives, Huawei and ENOC - Yes Rewards will integrate ENOC's Point of Interest (POI) data into Huawei’s Petal Maps, thereby enriching the user experience for millions across the region.

ENOC - Yes Rewards will maximize the performance of Petal Ads, driving growth through targeted advertising campaigns. The partnership will further facilitate the integration of ENOC - YES Rewards with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), ensuring seamless functionality and continuous improvement for users.

Both companies will collaborate on joint marketing initiatives in the MEA region, showcasing innovative solutions and further solidifying their commitment to driving innovation in the industry and delivering excellence in every aspect of this partnership. Together, they will explore new opportunities, push boundaries, and create value for customers and stakeholders alike.

For more information about Petal Ads, visit https://ads.huawei.com/usermgtportal/home/index.html#/

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is a paid presentation service provided by Huawei for pan-ecosystem partners, delivers a broad array of mainstream ad formats to more than 730 million global Huawei device users. With a mission to enhance, the state of mobile advertising Petal Ads gives Huawei ecosystem partners the opportunity to transmit key information and provide quality services on a vast new scale, by serving as a bridge to Huawei device and Huawei Mobile Services users. With a data footprint that combines both branded Huawei demand as well as external advertisers, marketers have exclusive access to significant global user base of Huawei device users, who are currently not being serviced through similar technologies. Powered by Huawei built HMS Core that has a presence in over 170+ countries and regions, 96,000 R&D employees globally, and 580 million users, Petal Ads is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation to create a fully connected, intelligent world. More information on Petal Ads can be found here: https://ads.huawei.com/usermgtportal/home/index.html#/

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.