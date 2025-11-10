Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Persivia Inc., a U.S.-based leader in AI-powered healthcare intelligence, has announced the launch of its National Health Intelligence Initiative (NHI) during the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) 2025 in Riyadh.

The initiative represents a major leap forward in Saudi Arabia’s drive to harness artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, and population health insights to power its Vision 2030 healthcare transformation.

Persivia’s newly established presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, licensed by the Ministry of Investment, underscores its long-term commitment to localization, technology transfer, and workforce development. By collaborating closely with Saudi health leaders and national institutions, Persivia aims to accelerate the Kingdom’s transition toward Value-Based Care (VBC) and a sustainable, data-driven healthcare economy.

“Saudi Arabia is building one of the most forward-thinking healthcare systems in the world,” said Dr. Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia. “Our goal is to bring not just technology, but also clinical insight, strategic expertise, and years of proven experience in AI-driven healthcare. With the National Public Health Intelligence Initiative, we’re helping create the foundation for smarter decisions, better outcomes, and sustainable growth.”

Built on Persivia’s patented AI Engine, the NHI framework is designed to integrate and analyze health data at scale, giving policymakers and healthcare providers real-time, evidence-based intelligence to improve outcomes, optimize spending, and strengthen economic sustainability. At the heart of the framework is Persivia’s “growth loops” concept — a dynamic feedback cycle where AI learning and healthcare performance continually reinforce each other, enabling smarter models, better policy alignment, and measurable progress across the entire system

At GHE 2025, Persivia showcased how a mature, AI-first digital health platform can empower national leaders to align care quality, cost, and performance goals. The company’s leadership team, Dr. Mansoor Khan (CEO), Dr. Fauzia Khan (CMO), Waleed Mattar (Partner, Persivia Saudi), Jim Whelan (CRO), Muhammad Kashif (CTO), Dr. Shardul Mehta, and Rehan Tahir, held strategic meetings with major entities including the Ministry of Health (MoH), Health Holding Company (HHC), Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), Council of Health Insurance (CHI), and the NEOM Investment Fund. Discussions focused on aligning Persivia’s AI models and analytics frameworks with national priorities around value-based care, AI governance, and population health.

Persivia also sponsored the NextGen Pitch Competition at GHE 2025, highlighting the next generation of Saudi innovators and startups shaping the future of digital health.

“We see tremendous alignment between Vision 2030’s goals and Persivia’s mission,” added Waleed Mattar, Partner at Persivia Saudi. “Our presence here is about partnership, building capabilities that last and empowering the next era of healthcare intelligence.”

About Persivia

Persivia helps healthcare organizations improve care, cost, and outcomes through its AI-driven CareSpace® platform and patented AI Engine. The company works with payers, providers, and public health systems to deliver actionable intelligence, drive quality performance, and advance value-based care. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Persivia now has a licensed presence in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing healthcare transformation through intelligence, innovation, and impact.