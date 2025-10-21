Dubai, UAE – Dell Technologies and Perpetuuiti Technosoft DMCC, a leading provider of AI and automation-driven resilience solutions, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance Cyber Resilience and IT Continuity for organizations across the Middle East and beyond.

The MoU signed during GITEX Global 2025 by Walid Yehia, Managing Director – South Gulf, Dell Technologies and Rohil Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Perpetuuiti, aims to address critical resilience and security challenges faced by businesses, focusing on compliance, continuity, and recovery, while elevating the overall efficiency of digital operations.

The agreement builds on prior global collaborations where both organizations have successfully delivered impactful solutions that enhance operational resilience and create substantial value for customers. Together, Dell and Perpetuuiti will further strengthen their collaboration to expand the adoption of innovative resilience and security solutions that align with global best practices and meet evolving regulatory requirements. By integrating Perpetuuiti’s AI-enabled Operational Resiliency Automation Platform with Dell’s consulting expertise, the partnership aims to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of resilience and security solutions designed to reduce operational risk and accelerate enterprise recovery.

As part of this collaboration, Perpetuuiti brings its AI-first innovation powered by Susan, the world’s first BCM-certified AI Business Continuity Consultant, and Lisa and Dave, the Generative AI Duo Agents within its Operational Resilience Automation Platform. Together, these agents enable autonomous continuity planning, resilience orchestration, and recovery automation—driving assured, adaptive, and intelligent resilience outcomes. Their integration with Dell’s infrastructure and consulting expertise will help enterprises achieve faster recovery, stronger compliance alignment, and greater operational efficiency across hybrid environments.

Walid Yehia, Managing Director - South Gulf, Dell Technologies, said:

“The MoU with Perpetuuiti represents a step forward in Dell’s mission to deliver integrated and scalable solutions that address the evolving needs of modern enterprises. The collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to advancing resilience in enterprise recovery automation but also reinforces our ability to empower organizations to address complex security and regulatory challenges.”

Rohil Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Perpetuuiti, said:

“Empowering businesses with intelligent, next-generation solutions that ensure operational continuity and compliance has always been central to our approach. This MoU deepens our collaboration with Dell and strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional recovery automation and resilience capabilities to organizations in the region and beyond.”