Australian construction powerhouse marks entry to Middle East market, deploying world-class Australian end-to-end Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) standards to Sharjah industrial project.

Sharjah, UAE – PERIFA, the multi-award-winning property developer and a proud part of Australia's privately owned vertically integrated Versatile Group, today announced the appointment of Versatile Construction as the official construction partner for its landmark AED 180 million industrial development in Al Qasimiah Gate Industrial City, Sharjah. This pivotal engagement marks Versatile Construction’s highly anticipated debut in the Middle East, bringing its renowned integrated end-to-end delivery model to the region.

The ambitious industrial development, strategically located within one of the region's fastest-growing logistics corridors, comprises a range of various size warehouses spanning a total of 250,000sq.ft.-built area. The project aims to deliver a portfolio of institutional-grade industrial and storage assets designed to meet the escalating demand from tenants seeking strategically positioned space with strong connectivity across the Emirates.

This project will introduce leading Australian design, construction, and delivery standards to the UAE market, setting new benchmarks for quality, performance, and innovation in the industrial real estate sector within the dynamic logistics and manufacturing corridor of Dubai to Sharjah. Versatile Construction, renowned for its EPC project delivery capabilities robust track record of delivering high-quality residential, retail, and commercial precincts across Australia, brings its proven capabilities and a commitment to precision to this flagship Middle Eastern venture.

Marco Fahd, Versatile Group's Chairman and CEO, commented on the strategic appointment: "Appointing Versatile Construction for our Al Qasimiah Gate development is a powerful testament to the strength of our vertically integrated Versatile Group model. It ensures a seamless fusion of PERIFA's visionary development goals with Versatile Construction's proven Australian construction expertise, enabling us to maintain exceptional control over cost, quality, and time from design inception to completion. It’s a strategic decision that underscores our commitment to setting new benchmarks for quality and efficiency in the region's industrial real estate sector, delivering a project that will contribute significantly to Sharjah’s industrial landscape."

Fabrizio Perilli, Versatile Group Managing Director, added: "This project marks a major milestone for Versatile Construction as we embark on our first construction venture in the dynamic Middle East market. Leveraging our renown construction expertise and delivery standards, we are eager to translate our commitment to excellence into a tangible, high-quality industrial asset for PERIFA in Sharjah. This expansion is a clear signal of our dedication to becoming a key player in the region's rapidly evolving construction landscape, contributing to its economic growth and industrial capacity."

The project will incorporate Smart-Lean sustainable technologies to cut operating costs, boost resilience and deliver energy-ready logistics space.

The Al Qasimiah development aligns with Sharjah's emergence as a regional industrial and commercial hub, powered by progressive freehold reforms, robust investment flows, and strong industrial rental growth.

Expansion built on a robust foundation:

Versatile Group's strategic entry into the dynamic Middle East market is a masterclass in phased expansion. Over the past five years, its specialist Stone Project Management Consultancy, Versatile International, has singularly pioneered the Group's regional presence, carving out a unique position by delivering specialist consultancy on an array of prestigious, destination-scale projects.

This deep market understanding provided the springboard for PERIFA’s subsequent launch in 2025. PERIFA not only brings its award-winning development expertise but also introduces its specialized Development Management capabilities to the Middle East. As a crucial owner-side advisory function, Development Management ensures capital protection, value optimization, and delivery certainty across the entire real estate lifecycle – acting as the Owner's strategic integrator, technical and commercial steward.

As the Al Qasimiah project gains momentum, PERIFA continues to evaluate other strategic opportunities across the region, maintaining a highly selective approach to ensure alignment with its premium standards and long-term vision. Now, with Versatile Construction’s debut as the dedicated construction arm, the Group’s integrated vision for seamless, holistic project delivery in the Middle East is poised to redefine industry benchmarks from conception to completion.

Contact Information:

For Middle East enquires contact Nicole Hayde at Nicole.hayde@versatile-int.com

About Versatile Group

Versatile Group is a leading Australian privately owned property company specialising in integrated, end-to-end project delivery. With heritage tracing back to 1974, Versatile is a vertically integrated group of specialist property companies comrising Versatile Construction (construction), PERIFA (development), Absolute (specialist trades) Versatile International (specialist project management advisory) and Versatile Capital (finance).

The Versatile Group entities allow it to provide expertise across every aspect of the property development and construction lifecycle, spanning development and project design through to construction, fit out and refurbishment, procurement, trade contracting and beyond.

Led by Marco Fahd and Fabrizio Perilli, Versatile Group’s dynamic team have decades of experience spanning a diverse range of sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, mixed-use, and more.

The Group has over AUD$3 billion in work in hand in Australia, an expert team of more than 300 people, and 8 specialist property businesses. Over the past decade, Versatile Group has expanded into a full-service, full lifecycle development and construction business.

https://versatilegroup.com.au

About PERIFA

PERIFA is an award-winning Australian property developer and a part of the multi faceted Versatile Group. With a growing portfolio in Australia, spanning New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and West Australia the company provides full-cycle development services across commercial, residential, industrial, defence, education, retail and hotel sectors with notable flagship developments including the one-of-a-kind residential collection Putney Wharf Residences, and vibrant mixed-use precinct Rozelle Village, Rozelle in Sydney, Australia. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, PERIFA delivers high-quality projects that create lasting value.

https://perifa.com.au

About Versatile Construction

Versatile Construction, a key entity within the Versatile Group, renowned for its turnkey project delivery model, Versatile Construction excels in various aspects of the project lifecycle, including design, construction, fit-out, and refurbishment across high-quality residential, retail, and commercial precincts. This appointment marks their first international project in the Middle East, representing a significant step in their global expansion. https://versatile.com.au