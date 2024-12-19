Cairo, Egypt: Paymob, the leading financial services enabler in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announces its expansive merchant network will be able to accept Apple Pay in Egypt, enabling consumers to use their Apple devices to seamlessly and securely make purchases in-store, in-app and online. The milestone marks a significant transformation in the country’s digital payments landscape, following the recent launch of Apple Pay in Egypt.

Paymob’s integration of Apple Pay allows merchants across Egypt to provide their customers with an easy, secure and private payment experience. To pay in store, customers simply double-click the side button and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or supporting merchant websites without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in card details, shipping and billing information.

For merchants, Apple Pay helps reduce cart abandonment, boost sales, and provide a payment solution that meets consumer demand for modern digital convenience. This launch reflects Paymob's ongoing commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes to thrive in the digital economy by providing them with access to cutting-edge technologies that increase sales and fuel growth while enhancing customer experiences.

Mina Makar, VP of Product at Paymob commented: “This is a pivotal moment for Egypt's payments landscape. With Apple Pay now available, merchants have access to a solution loved by consumers globally. The widespread adoption of Apple Pay today demonstrates its transformative potential. At Paymob, we are committed to enabling businesses to tap into this market potential, driving their growth and success in the digital economy.”

Paymob was the first fintech company to receive the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) Payments Facilitator license in 2018. It is the region's most comprehensive payments provider offering merchants over 50 payment methods that enable them to accept payments seamlessly across multiple channels.