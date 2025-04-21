Cairo: The African Development Bank (AfDB) plans to inject direct investments worth $300 million into the private sector in Egypt during 2025, according to a press release.

Rania El-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, highlighted that the financing will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large companies through project financing tools, corporate financing, and credit lines.

El-Mashat outlined that the platform includes more than 90 financial and advisory services, which contribute to facilitating companies' entry into African markets and driving regional integration.

She added that the AfDB's initiatives align with Egypt's development vision, noting that the state has competitive advantages in sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, smart agriculture, and renewable energy.

The minister pointed out that enhancing logistics, information technology, and communication infrastructure would remove trade barriers and boost intra-African trade.

