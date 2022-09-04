Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: As part of its commitment to continue playing a key role in supporting the Kingdom’s shift towards sustainability and clean energy adoption, Pavilion Renewables Group, one of the leading Bahrain-based global providers of energy solutions, water treatment and decarbonisation, has been recently working on two renowned hotels in the heart of Manama; The Westin City Centre Bahrain and Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain, becoming the first hotels in Bahrain to have Pavilion’s licensed dual Axis vertical wind turbines installed.

As per a previously signed agreement, Pavilion has installed its smart solutions, including rooftop mounted solar systems and dual axis vertical wind turbines at the hotels, contributing to the reduction of the facilities’ carbon footprint and advancing its sustainability strategies.

The Group has successfully installed 20 of Pavilion Energy’s state-of-the-art Made-in-Bahrain turbines on the rooftop of both hotels, in addition to 96 solar panels as an off-grid solution with battery storage. Pavilion’s solutions enabled the Hotels to reduce their carbon footprint and generate clean energy. The systems are utilised to power common areas lighting on all floors.

On the occasion, Mr. Ian Roos, Executive Chairman of Pavilion Renewables Group, stated: “We are delighted to have an opportunity to work on such prestigious projects at The Westin City Centre Bahrain and Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain. This step comes within our constant endeavours to boost our sustainable energy solutions across various sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It also reinforces our substantial supportive role towards the achievement of the objectives of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, as well as the Kingdom’s ambitious initiative to reach net zero carbon emissions by the year 2060, through enabling establishments in the public and private sectors to adopt clean energy solutions and reduce their carbon footprint.”

Pavilion Renewables is a renewable energy and resource management company that has been developing technologies worldwide for a variety of sectors since 1988. Headquartered in Bahrain since 2017, it is today one of the leading global companies providing efficient, environmentally friendly products. Since inception, the Group has been enabling businesses, through Pavilion Energy, Pavilion Water and Pavilion Agriculture, to merge profitability with sustainability, generating renewable power, reducing energy costs, producing clean water, and lowering their environmental footprint.