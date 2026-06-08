Dubai, UAE – Pattern Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PTRN), a leader in accelerating brands across global ecommerce marketplaces through proprietary technology and AI, has opened a new warehouse and office facility in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), marking a significant step in its continued expansion across the Middle East and North Africa.

Six times larger than its previous site, the new facility significantly increases Pattern’s operational capacity. The multi-purpose hub brings warehousing, fulfillment and office space together in one location, creating a more connected environment between operations, inventory management and marketplace execution.

The temperature-controlled warehouse is equipped with advanced automation, including a modern conveyor system to improve throughput and efficiency. Combined with Pattern’s proprietary technology, automated labelling and API integrations, the facility supports a high-volume, low-defect fulfillment network connected to more than 60 global marketplaces. This enables faster delivery, improved inventory accuracy and more efficient operations.

An integrated office space sits alongside the warehouse, allowing teams to work closer to day-to-day operations. This set-up supports faster decision-making and stronger alignment between marketplace strategy, logistics and client services.

The investment reflects Pattern’s long-term commitment to the region, as well as the continued growth of digital commerce and increasing expectations around speed and operational performance. This follows news that the company’s regional team has more than doubled since the start of this year, further strengthening its ability to scale operations across MENA.

This expansion comes as ecommerce across MENA continues to accelerate into 2026. The Middle East and Africa ecommerce market is projected to grow from approximately $176 billion in 2026 to over $330 billion by 2031, reflecting sustained double-digit growth. At the same time, Quick Commerce is reshaping fulfilment models across the region, as demand for faster delivery and more agile logistics continues to rise.

Furthermore, marketplaces such as Amazon and Noon are continuing to play a central role in how brands are scaling across the region, with Pattern’s new Dubai facility designed to support this shift through stronger local fulfilment and more agile operations. Indeed, Pattern counts brands such as Sage, SiS and Thorne as part of its portfolio, and the new facility is set to provide a further platform for growth for their customers.

David Quaife, Managing Director, MENA at Pattern, said:

“Ecommerce in MENA is evolving quickly, and brands need partners that can help them move faster and operate more effectively. This investment gives us the infrastructure to support that next phase of growth.

What makes this site different is how it brings fulfillment, operations and our team together in one place. That proximity allows us to move quickly, make better decisions and operate with greater efficiency as marketplaces continue to shape the region’s growth.”

The announcement follows continued global momentum for Pattern, including its recent public listing, reflecting its position as a key partner for brands navigating increasingly complex digital commerce environments.

As Pattern continues to expand across MENA, the new Dubai facility will strengthen its ability to support brands with marketplace strategy, fulfilment and operational execution in one of the world’s fastest-growing commerce regions.

For more information, please contact:

Cheryl King

Founder, King and Co PR

Cheryl@kingandcopr.com|

+971 (0)55 941 8449

About Pattern

Pattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilising more than 77 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models, Pattern optimises and automates all levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content management, logistics and fulfillment, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern’s ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth across more than 70 global marketplaces—including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Noon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre.