Dubai, UAE – In a shared effort to elevate project management capabilities across academia and industry, Zayed University (ZU) and Project Management Institute (PMI) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership aimed at strengthening project management capabilities across academic and professional spheres, and supporting the development of future skills required in a rapidly evolving work environment driven by digital transformation and increasing reliance on project-based work across sectors.

This partnership brings together Zayed University, as one of the UAE’s leading national institutions in educational innovation, and the world’s leading authority on project management, one of the most prominent global organisations specialised in project management, to drive innovation, professional development, and global best practices across the Middle East and North Africa region, supporting the development of national and regional talent capable of keeping pace with the accelerating transformations in the global labour market.

The MoU, signed by Prof. Kevin Hall, President and CEO of Zayed University, and Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa at PMI, sets out the framework for collaboration between the two parties to develop educational initiatives and applied learning experiences that bridge academic knowledge with practical expertise, and enable students and professionals to access advanced educational and professional resources that support their future career pathways.

“At Zayed University, we believe strongly in the importance of lifelong learning. Education should prepare people not only to succeed in their first role, but to keep succeeding throughout their careers. This partnership between ZU’s Professional and Continuing Education Institute (PaCE) and PMI allows us to connect academic learning with globally recognised professional practice and enables us to support those seeking to build new skills and grow in a changing world.” said Prof. Kevin Hall, President and CEO, Zayed University.

Through this agreement, PMI will support PaCE (Zayed University’s Professional and Continuing Education institute) in offering globally recognized PMI certifications to professionals across the UAE and the wider region. Zayed University students, faculty, and staff with access to a comprehensive suite of professional development resources, including globally recognized certifications, experiential learning opportunities, and engagement with an international network of industry experts, , in line with Zayed University’s commitment to fostering academic innovation, continuous learning, and building competencies capable of adapting to rapid labor market changes.

“Our partnership with Zayed University reflects a shared vision to shape the next generation of leaders by strengthening the connection between academic excellence and real-world impact. As a national and regional leader in educational innovation, Zayed University is committed to fostering curiosity, continuous learning, and a culture that encourages challenging conventional thinking — values that closely align with PMI’s mission to build future-ready talent. By combining PMI’s globally recognized project management standards with Zayed University’s forward-looking academic environment, we are creating meaningful pathways for students and professionals to develop practical skills, drive innovation, and lead transformation across the UAE and the wider region.” said Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa at PMI.

This collaboration reflects Zayed University’s commitment to developing an advanced educational and professional ecosystem that keeps pace with global transformations across key sectors such as technology, sustainability, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and government services, making the development of these skills a strategic priority. Through this partnership, Zayed University and PMI continue their efforts to build a more agile and future-ready educational and professional ecosystem, capable of empowering talent to lead change and create sustainable impact within their organizations and communities.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University currently caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Empowerment and Chairperson of the Zayed University Board of Trustees, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social and cultural progress from its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ahmed Al Majayda

Media Specialist

+971 50 168 3737

ahmed.almajayda@zu.ac.ae

Zehra Farhan

Advisor at Manara Global

+971 52 400 9377