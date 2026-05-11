Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) and Saal.ai, a made in UAE AI and big data product company, have announced a strategic collaboration focused on research, innovation, and knowledge transfer in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), sovereign AI, and Agentic AI.

Revealed during Make it in the Emirates 2026, where the two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the partnership reflects a shared commitment to support the UAE’s ambitions in advanced technologies and contribute to the growth of a knowledge-based digital economy. The MoU was signed by Mr Guillaume Housse, Head of Public Affairs and Sponsorship, Communications, Marketing, and Public Affairs on behalf of Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal.ai.

As part of the mutual agreement, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will bring its academic and research expertise together with Saal.ai’s capabilities in enterprise AI platforms, sovereign AI infrastructure, and Agentic AI technologies to help accelerate the development of localised AI capabilities aligned with the UAE’s national AI vision and wider digital transformation agenda.

Through joint research initiatives, AI innovation programmes, talent development, and structured knowledge exchange, the partnership also aims to strengthen connections between academia and industry and support the growth of a sustainable sovereign AI ecosystem in the UAE.

By combining academic expertise with practical AI deployment capabilities, the collaboration will help drive the development of trusted and locally grounded AI frameworks and solutions that address national and regional priorities while supporting sovereignty, governance, and operational control.

The collaboration also aligns with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Year of AI, reinforcing the University’s continued focus on interdisciplinary research, emerging technologies, and future-ready talent development. Through the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) and specialised academic programmes such as the Bachelor’s in Mathematics, Specialisation in Data Science for Artificial Intelligence, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its contribution to AI education, research, and innovation in the UAE.

Dr. Xavier Fresquet, Head of Sorbonne Center for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “Partnerships between academia and industry are becoming essential as AI technologies, including sovereign and agentic AI systems, rapidly expand across nearly all sectors of industry and society. At SCAI, we want our students not only to understand these technologies, but also to actively use them and engage with the AI-driven environments transforming professional practices worldwide. From a research perspective, collaborations with industry partners are equally important in helping scale the models, architectures, and autonomous agent systems developed in our laboratories into robust, secure, and sovereign technological solutions. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing AI research, talent development, and innovation ecosystems aligned with the UAE’s strategic vision.”

Vikraman Poduval, CEO of Saal.ai, commented: "This collaboration represents the next level of accelerating true sovereign AI capabilities in the UAE with self-reliance and full autonomy. By bringing together academic excellence and AI innovation, we are not only accelerating Agentic AI development but also ensuring that Emirati talent is at the center of this transformation. Our goal is to translate advanced AI research into real, impactful systems that serve national priorities and strengthen the UAE’s leadership in trusted AI.”

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Established in 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) is the first French university in the UAE and a branch campus of Sorbonne University in Paris, licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). SUAD brings over 768 years of academic excellence from Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité, offering more than 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across Arts and Humanities; Law, Economics and Business; and Data, Science and Engineering, along with on-demand PhDs from the doctoral schools in France. Degrees are awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité and accredited by France’s MESR and the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

Supported by the Gulf’s largest French-language academic library and the Sorbonne Abu Dhabi for Innovation and Research Institute (SAFIR), SUAD promotes research and innovation across seven centres in fields including AI, Humanities, and Marine Science, with access to 17,000 researchers and industry partners. The University is also home to a vibrant cultural hub and is committed to advancing the UN SDGs, while fostering a diverse community of over 3,200 graduates representing 90+ nationalities. SUAD’s School of Arts and Humanities was named the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards in 2019. In the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, SUAD ranked 2nd in the UAE for Responsible Consumption and Production, and was also ranked first in the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award in the Research Institute category. Globally, Sorbonne Université is ranked 43rd in the Shanghai Rankings 2025, and 6th in Mathematics and 29th in Physics, while Université Paris Cité is ranked 60th worldwide. Sorbonne Université is also recognised as the 1st Communication School in France by Le Figaro Étudiant 2025.

For more information: www.sorbonne.ae

About Saal.ai

Saal.ai is a prominent leader in AI-cognitive solutions, helping businesses across various industries improve operational efficiency and drive innovation.

With a suite of UAE-developed products and platforms—including AgendiX, GovernX, DigiXT, Academy X, Dataprism360, and Market Hub—Saal, a part of Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG), offers tailored solutions designed to drive digital transformation in sectors like government, real estate, defense, healthcare, oil and gas, smart cities and education.

With a vision to unlock exponential growth and improve lives, SAAL.ai is dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to help organizations streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and create more meaningful, compassionate futures for all.