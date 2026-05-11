Members enjoy instant in mall benefits and unlock offers and experiences through points.

Riyadh, KSA: Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator, and developer of modern lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, today announced the official launch of Cenomi Plus, its next generation digital loyalty platform.

Cenomi Plus is designed to transform how customers engage with shopping, dining, and entertainment across the Kingdom. Moving beyond traditional loyalty models, it introduces a more seamless approach to rewarding behaviours across the entire mall experience.

Customers earn points across all stores within Cenomi’s malls, creating a unified, mall wide earning experience. From the moment they join, members gain access to a range of in mall benefits, including partners such as Muvi Cinemas and Sala Entertainment, alongside services like parking, valet, and other convenience led experiences. These benefits expand as members progress through tiers.

In parallel, points can be used to unlock a curated selection of offers and experiences across travel, hospitality, dining, and lifestyle. This structure brings together immediate on-site value with a broader ecosystem of rewards beyond the mall.

To mark the launch, Cenomi Centers rolled out a nationwide in mall activation throughout May, bringing Cenomi Plus directly to shoppers across its portfolio of destinations. This activation represents the first major consumer push following a successful phased rollout of the platform.

Since its debut in June 2025, Cenomi Plus has surpassed 1.5 million downloads within its first six months, ranking number one in the lifestyle category on the Apple App Store and Android app stores in the region.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, said, “Cenomi Plus represents a step change in how we connect with our customers. It sits at the heart of our digital strategy, bringing together our destinations, tenants, and experiences into a single connected ecosystem that delivers greater value with every visit.”

Julian Morbidelli, Director of Digital Growth and Loyalty at Cenomi Centers, added: “Cenomi Plus was designed and structured as a multi layered ecosystem, integrating loyalty, digital utility, and discovery into one platform. By structuring earning, tier-based benefits, and a curated rewards marketplace into a single journey, we are redefining how customers engage with our malls.”

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 20 assets, with more than 4,250 stores strategically located in nine major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumer favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of over 1.3 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com