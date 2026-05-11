​Utilizes its signature Rotational Approach to Learning model designed to maximize focus and retention, helping students build long-term academic confidence.

​By maintaining a low 3:1 ratio, it ensures every student receives the individual attention necessary for consistent, measurable progress.

​Dubai, UAE – The Tutoring Center Dubai, part of Arcadia Education, has opened its fourth location in the city, located at Dubai Hills Mall. Following the success of its established centres in The Meadows Village, Al Furjan Pavilion and Arabian Ranches III, the new location underscores its commitment to delivering personalized academic support to students across the Emirate.

Since joining Arcadia Education in 2019, The Tutoring Center Dubai has continued strengthening its personalised learning offering through a growing network of centres designed to support students across a range of academic needs and learning stages.

​"Bringing The Tutoring Center to Dubai Hills Mall is about our commitment to being where families are, ensuring that high-quality academic support is never out of reach. We know that where a child learns is just as important as what they learn, which is why we focused on creating an inspiring, premium space that reflects that. What truly makes us different, though, is the dedicated Student Support team whose entire focus is to watch over every student’s progress and keep the quality of their learning journey on track. Especially with the current uncertainty in the region, our resolve to reach students, whether in person or online, has never been stronger. We believe education must be a constant; it simply shouldn't stop," says Chanè Baasden, General Manager of The Tutoring Center Dubai.

​The Rotational Approach to Learning

The Tutoring Center Dubai at Dubai Hills Mall utilizes a signature Rotational Approach to Learning - a structured, one-hour session designed to improve student focus and retention. Within its dedicated classrooms, the center’s methodology maximizes engagement by dividing each hour into three distinct segments:

​Section 1 (30 mins): Focusing on current school subjects and areas requiring the most support.

​Section 2 (15 mins): Involves exercises dedicated to building attention, retention, and time management.

​Section 3 (15 mins): Focusing on revision of previously learned materials to ensure student retention and mastery.

Students’ learning journeys begin with an in-house Diagnostic Assessment to identify their exact academic level. Each student is then provided with a tailored study plan designed to address their unique needs and goals. By maintaining a 3:1 student-to-tutor ratio, the center ensures all students receive One-to-One instruction based on their personalized plans. Parents receive weekly feedback, while student progress is monitored by a dedicated student support supervisor and the center director. This dedicated team ensures that study plans are followed correctly and adjusted based on performance and evolving academic needs.

​Programs and Facilities

The Tutoring Center Dubai offers a variety of programs across a wide range of subjects, including Mathematics, Reading, Writing, Study Skills, Advanced Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry. Additionally, enrichment programs are available to help students strengthen their academic confidence and develop essential independent learning skills.

​The center also features a study hall dedicated to comprehensive test preparation, including CAT4, GL Tests, IGCSEs / GCSEs, A-Levels, IB DP examinations, as well as school and university entrance exams. Tailored to specific curriculum requirements and examination board specifications, the program combines mark scheme familiarization, past paper practice, and regular mock exams to track progress.

​Situated by the P1 Home entrance of Dubai Hills Mall, the center’s location is both safe and convenient. The proximity to the mall entrance allows the parking area to serve as a straightforward drop-off point, ensuring a secure and immediate transition from the car to the classroom.

Safety and Accessibility

​The Tutoring Center Dubai strictly adheres to all government directives and mandates, ensuring that all emergency and evacuation procedures are current and rigorously followed. The low student-to-staff ratio ensures calm, organized supervision at all times, providing a secure environment in any situation.

The Tutoring Center Dubai continues to offer both in-center and online learning options, with tuition fees starting from AED 1,848 per month for two lessons per week. To support students with their distance learning, a tailored program is also available for those requiring tutor support during online schooling hours, with prices starting from AED 155 per child. Flexible payment structures are offered across all programs, including pay-as-you-go, monthly, termly, and annual plans.

For further information about The Tutoring Center Dubai, please visit: www.tutoringcenterdubai.ae

About The Tutoring Center Dubai

​The Tutoring Center Dubai is a student-centric academic provider dedicated to delivering practical, personalized, and measurable results. Focused on academic excellence and nurturing the potential of every child, the center supports students aged five to 18 through a wide range of subjects. The Tutoring Center Dubai’s programs includes Reading, Writing, and Mathematics, as well as AP Calculus, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology, while also helping students prepare for I/GCSEs, A-Levels, IB, CAT4, and GL assessments.

​Each student’s experience begins with a comprehensive diagnostic assessment and a personal consultation, allowing the team to truly understand who the student is and exactly what they need. This insight is used to build a custom study plan that is continuously refined through low student-to-tutor ratios and focused attention. What sets the center apart is a dedicated team whose sole priority is to monitor every child’s progress and ensure the quality of their learning journey.

​The Tutoring Center was originally founded in the United States in 1994 by Dr. Edward S. Thalheimer and later established its first Dubai location in 2012. In 2019, The Tutoring Center Dubai joined Arcadia Education under the leadership of its CEO, Dr. Navin Valrani. Since then, it has grown into a network of four premium locations across The Meadows Village, Al Furjan Pavilion, Arabian Ranches III, and Dubai Hills Mall.

​By combining One-to-One instruction with a unique Rotational Approach to Learning, The Tutoring Center Dubai empowers students to learn with confidence and purpose - strengthening academic skills while fostering the independence and curiosity they need to succeed.

​For further information, please visit: tutoringcenterdubai.ae

For all media inquiries contact:

Justin Froes at Q Communications

justin.f@qcomms.ae