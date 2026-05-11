New facility to increase production capacity by 30%, supporting growing international demand across infrastructure and energy sectors

Assent Steel Industries plans to invest a further AED 120 million over the next three years, bringing its total investment at Dubai Industrial City to AED 406 million

Dubai, UAE: Assent Steel Industries, one of the UAE’s largest structural steel fabricators and suppliers, has signed a musataha agreement with Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, to expand its operations within the district and strengthen its advanced manufacturing capabilities serving global markets.

Following the agreement signed during the fifth edition of the Make it in the Emirates 2026 event, Assent Steel Industries, headquartered in Dubai Industrial City, has announced the expansion of its operations at the district with a significant new investment to scale its structural steel fabrication capabilities. Assent Steel Industries is now planning a further AED 120 million investment over the next three years, bringing its total investment at Dubai Industrial City to AED 406 million.

Spanning approximately 2.2 million sq.ft. of new development, the expansion will bring Assent Steel Industries’ total hired space at Dubai Industrial City to approximately 5.1 million sq.ft. reinforcing its position as one of the region’s leading steel fabrication hubs. The agreement highlights the increasing appeal of Dubai Industrial City as a destination of choice for regional and international manufacturers and industrial investors. The new facility is expected to be operational by Q2 2028, with phased ramp-up aligned to project demand.

“This expansion by Assent Steel Industries underscores the confidence industrial leaders place in Dubai Industrial City as a long-term base for growth,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “With its integrated infrastructure, strong logistics network, and proximity to key trade gateways, the district enables manufacturers such as Assent Steel Industries to expand capacity, enhance efficiency, and strengthen their position in global supply chains, in line with the UAE’s national industrial agenda including Operation 300bn and the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.”

Assent Steel Industries’ expanded facility will increase production capacity from approximately 100,000 tonnes per annum to around 130,000 tonnes per annum, enabling the company to meet rising demand for large-scale infrastructure and energy projects across global markets.

Niall O’Connell, Managing Director of Assent Steel Industries, said: “Our long-standing presence in Dubai Industrial City has been central to our growth over the past two decades. The expansion of our facility reflects our commitment to strengthening our engineering and fabrication capabilities while continuing to deliver complex steel structures for clients worldwide. Dubai’s industrial ecosystem gives us the scale, efficiency, and connectivity required to serve demanding international markets.”

Currently employing over 3,000 personnel across its operations, with a significant workforce based in Dubai Industrial City, Assent Steel Industries expects the expansion to create additional employment opportunities across engineering, fabrication, and technical roles, further contributing to the UAE’s industrial workforce.

The expanded facility will incorporate advanced fabrication technologies, including computer-controlled laser cutting systems, automated welding solutions, enhanced material handling infrastructure, and integrated digital workflows to improve precision, traceability, and productivity.

Assent Steel Industries’ operations align with internationally recognised standards, including ISO certifications and LEED Platinum accreditation, with a strong focus on responsible manufacturing through recycling, waste management, and resource efficiency initiatives.

The company currently exports from Dubai Industrial City to key international markets including North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Africa, Canada and Kazakhstan, with the expansion expected to further deepen its global reach and market penetration.

Established in 2004, Dubai Industrial City is strategically positioned to spearhead the future of the regional manufacturing and logistics sectors with an intelligently designed masterplan dedicated to base metals, machinery, minerals, food and beverage, transport, and chemicals. The district is the address of more than 1,100 customers and 350 operational factories. Its location in proximity to Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, and as the home of an Etihad Rail freight terminal, the district is a vital link in the global supply chain, connecting businesses to regional and international markets.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.