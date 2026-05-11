Dubai, UAE– Al‑Futtaim Engineering, part of Al‑Futtaim Contracting, has achieved a major milestone with the delivery of the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) scope at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), located in Expo City Dubai. Developed by Dubai World Trade Centre, the project achieved Building Completion Certificate (BCC) status and full operational readiness within an exceptional nine-month MEP programme, enabling the venue to host major international events, including Arab Health and Gulfood.

The achievement represents one of the most accelerated and complex MEP deliveries in the region. From initial site access to final commissioning and operational readiness, the milestone was achieved in record time, with over four million man-hours delivered safely.

This multimillion-dollar development is one of the largest MEP projects undertaken by Al-Futtaim Engineering in terms of both scale and delivery timeline. More than 200 engineering and management staff and 2,000 skilled workers were mobilised during the peak period to meet the demanding programme.

The scale and technical complexity of the works are reflected in the project’s infrastructure benchmarks. Approximately 90 kilometres of LV cabling were installed, alongside 11 kilometers of busbar systems and 100,000 square metres of air-conditioning ductwork. Additional works included 120 kilometres of fibre-optic backbone infrastructure, 110 kilometers of electrical uPVC Class D ducting, 105 kilometres of plumbing and chilled water pipework, and the installation of 18,080 lighting fixtures, forming a high-capacity services backbone designed to support large-scale exhibition and event operations.

To meet the accelerated programme, the project adopted innovative installation methodologies. High-level and low-level MEP works were executed concurrently using suspended access platforms with restricted load capacities. This approach was supported by strict work sequencing, coordinated material logistics, controlled lifting plans, and rigorous safety controls to maintain productivity without compromise.

Advanced Building Information Modelling (BIM) was used extensively as a primary installation reference, enabling precise coordination across electrical, HVAC, plumbing, ELV, and fire and life safety systems. This approach significantly reduced clashes, minimised rework, and supported efficient commissioning.

Murali S., Managing Director of Al‑Futtaim Contracting, said: “Delivering the MEP scope for the Dubai Exhibition Centre in less than a nine month programme is a testament to leadership, structured planning, technical depth, and disciplined execution. Projects of this magnitude demand more than manpower, they require engineering clarity, precise coordination, and a delivery framework capable of managing complexity without compromise. Through advanced modelling, careful sequencing, and rigorous commissioning, our teams ensured that every system was fully operational from day one. This milestone reinforces our proven capability to deliver high‑capacity infrastructure for landmark developments across the UAE.”

The successful completion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre further strengthens Al‑Futtaim Engineering’s position as a regional leader in large‑scale, high‑density MEP delivery, supporting world‑class venues and critical infrastructure.

For more information on Al‑Futtaim Contracting and its engineering capabilities, please visit:

https://www.alfuttaim.com/our-brands/al-futtaim-contracting/