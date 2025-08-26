Dubai, UAE: The President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), opened the FIA American Congress 2025 in Asunción to mark a new milestone for South American motorsport.

The congress is a flagship event on the calendar of the FIA, the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, bringing together delegates from 33 countries across the Americas.

FIA President Ben Sulayem said: “The American Congress is the embodiment of what the FIA stands for, a globally connected Federation, leading the way in motorsport and mobility. We are elevating and innovating across our sectors and bringing together a passionate community to share knowledge and ideas.

“Here in Paraguay, and across the Americas, mobility and motorsport are evolving rapidly. Major infrastructure projects are connecting regions and boosting trade, and this week marks a historic milestone for South American motorsport with the Rally del Paraguay joining the FIA WRC calendar for the very first time.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to the President of the Republic of Paraguay, Mr. Santiago Peña. for joining us on this special occasion, our hosts the Touring y Automóvil Club Paraguayo, and the city of Asunción for their warm hospitality.”

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña said: “We are no longer the best hidden treasure of the continent, but a giant that is re-emerging with full force: people proud of their roots, its heroic history and convinced of its inevitable future of greatness.”

“Over the next few days, you will be able to experience the legendary hospitality of Paraguay, a country full of caring people.”

Spanning three days and hosted by the Touring y Automóvil Club Paraguayo (TACPy), the Congress is focusing on key themes including road safety and education, innovation in mobility and automotive technology, and the continued growth of motorsport in the region.

The congress precedes the inaugural FIA WRC Rally del Paraguay, to be attended by President Peña and FIA President Ben Sulayem, in Itapúa from 28-31 August.

