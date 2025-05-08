Dubai, UAE – Paradyme SOS Corporate Services, a new DIFC-based firm offering comprehensive operational solutions for wealth and asset managers, has officially launched in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) – the leading global financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).

Founded by investment management industry veteran Ken Ginsburg, Paradyme brings together best-in-class capabilities to deliver a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated non-investment solutions designed to support wealth and asset managers operating in DIFC.

Paradyme’s turnkey solution is purpose-built to meet the needs of both new and established firms looking to launch or scale their presence in the region efficiently. From compliance and accounting to technology, administrative support, audit, and corporate governance, Paradyme enables clients to offload operational complexity while retaining strategic control. Paradyme’s compliance module is ‘powered by’ Optima Partners, a leading global compliance firm. The UAE branch is run by Nick Walling, a 17 year veteran of the DFSA.

“As a former COO and CFO of large hedge funds, I know firsthand how hard it is to build and manage a firm’s operations,” said Ken Ginsburg, Founder of Paradyme. “Paradyme exists to radically simplify this process. We handle the full spectrum of non-investment requirements so our clients can focus on what matters most: managing portfolios and growing their businesses. I created this business because it’s something I desperately needed as a COO. If Paradyme had existed when I was launching firms in this region, it would have saved enormous time, money, and energy. With the rapid growth of the wealth and asset management in DIFC, now is the perfect time to be here.”

Paradyme is licensed by DIFC and offers a model that provides all the benefits of an insourced COO and full back-office team, but with the agility, speed, and cost-effectiveness of a scalable outsourced platform.

The firm is particularly well-suited to boutique asset managers and spinouts looking for a low-friction way to get established in the region; large global managers seeking a smaller regional footprint with plans to scale over time; and new market entrants navigating the regulatory and operational landscape of the UAE.

The DIFC launch comes at a time when the region’s wealth and asset management ecosystem is expanding rapidly, attracting global attention for its business-friendly environment, and access to sources of public and private capital.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority commented: “We are delighted that Paradyme has chosen to establish in DIFC, recognising the rapid growth we are experiencing in the wealth and asset management sector which now exceeds 420 companies. The DIFC continues to solidify its global position as a funds centre that supports innovative new business models permitting the aggregation of talent and capital from around the world. As our ecosystem deepens, clients require a range of services of experts who can help them thrive, Paradyme will be able to support this growth by streamlining operations for managers and investment advisors.”

Paradyme SOS is built around principles which enable clients to concentrate on investing, not infrastructure; deliver responsive, accessible, and results-driven service; and allow companies to entrust operational and regulatory oversight to seasoned experts.

Additionally, Paradyme can help clients accelerate time to market with pre-negotiated agreements and regulatory know-how, offering right-sized solutions that grow with clients; and drive efficiency by provide best-in-class services at optimal cost.

Paradyme’s DIFC office is now open and accepting clients.

