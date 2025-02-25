Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Palma Development, one of the most prestigious developers in the UAE real estate industry, has announced the launch of Serenia District, an AED 5 billion upscale residential community in the heart of Jumeirah Islands. Spanning 600,000 sq. ft. with a built-up area of 3.5 million sq. ft., the development is set to redefine luxury living, making it one of Dubai’s most extraordinary residential projects.

Serenia District features six integrated towers, centred around six unique lifestyle zones of the community: the Serenia Signature Clubhouse, Health and Social zone, Sports and Recreation spaces, Family Oasis, Nature Discovery zone, and a Wellness Retreat, which together, will offer a unique lifestyle for residents.

The first phase introduces West Residence, a 46-story tower featuring 419 meticulously crafted one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, each offering stunning views of Jumeirah Islands and its surroundings. Designed with clean aesthetics and a focus on simplicity, the tower provides an elegant living experience that seamlessly integrates with its environment.

One of the highlights of Serenia District is the exclusive, one-of-a-kind, Serenia Signature Clubhouse, a 100,000 sq. ft. multi-level facility offering residents an array of premium wellness, leisure and social amenities. Featuring a panoramic infinity pool, a state-of-the-art gym, a rooftop café, male and female spas, an indoor paddle court, a half basketball court, a games room, as well as retail and F&B spaces, the clubhouse is meticulously designed to elevate the overall living experience.

Designed by the renowned Japanese architects Nikken Sekkei, the world’s third-largest architectural firm, Serenia District draws inspiration from the Japanese Ireko design language, which embodies tranquillity, simplicity, and the thoughtful use of space.

In his comments, Kareem Derbas, Founder and CEO of Palma Development, said: “We are thrilled to introduce our latest development, Serenia District, which will not only set a new benchmark in urban living but also continue our vision of contributing exceptional architecture to Dubai’s iconic skyline. With the Dubai real estate market reaching record figures and solidifying the emirate’s position as a global investment hub, demand for premium developments continues to rise. Serenia District was launched to meet this demand, offering architectural excellence, thoughtful design, natural elements, and an unparalleled lifestyle experience.”

Hassan H. Nia, Founder and CEO of Banian, said: "Serenia is our homegrown premium residential brand, developed in partnership with our strategic partner, Palma Development, to create high-end communities in strategic locations. Serenia District marks a new era of sophisticated living, where residents can embrace a tranquil lifestyle without compromising on urban vibrancy. We are proud to continue this successful partnership with Palma, having worked together on the Serenia Residences and Serenia Living communities.”

Nestled in a prime location next to business and entertainment hubs, Serenia District offers access to the city’s vibrant lifestyle while embracing a nature-infused environment. The self-sufficient community hub is connected with 20km of walkways and pathways, encouraging an active and engaging lifestyle. The sophisticated starlight façade lighting, rooted in natural elemental forces, creates a seamless interplay of subtle illumination that transforms throughout the day and night, enhancing the architectural brilliance of the development.