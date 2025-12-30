Dubai, UAE – Palace Group, a pioneering force in the UAE’s luxury real estate sector, announces the launch of AYA, an exclusive new residential development in Jumeirah Garden City. Offering a contemporary, design-driven sanctuary in the heart of Dubai, AYA responds to a growing demand for residences that pair intentional luxury with balance, convenience and purposeful living.

Designed by award-winning architects John McAslan + Partners and guided by the philosophy of “less to show, more to live,” AYA by Palace Group brings together refined architecture and thoughtful spatial planning to create homes rooted in quiet, sophisticated authenticity. With just 70 one- to two-bedroom residences across 12 elegantly designed floors, AYA offers an intimate living experience centered around open-air terraces and calm landscaped pockets of green. Every detail supports holistic wellbeing, shaping a lifestyle without compromise where exquisite architecture becomes a vessel for modern, mindful living.

This commitment to intentional design carries through every residence. Natural materials, organic curves and generous light create intuitive, effortless living spaces, that offer balance and acoustic comfort. Open-plan layouts shift seamlessly from private retreat to social gathering, and extended balconies provide quiet moments of privacy, maintaining a continuous dialogue between inner calm and the world outside.

AYA sits at the heart of Jumeirah Garden City, one of Dubai’s most desirable emerging districts, shaped by a masterplan of mid-rise buildings, landscaped corridors and abundant open space. This future-focused walkable community offers the convenience of central living with the calm of a private sanctuary. With immediate access to the city’s key business and leisure hubs and just moments from DIFC and Dubai Downtown, it positions early buyers advantageously within Dubai’s evolving residential landscape.

“AYA is a boutique residence envisioned for a mindful, human-centered lifestyle, where quality and long-term wellbeing shape every detail,” said Wissam Damaa, Founder and Owner of Palace Group, on announcement of the exclusive residences. “With our proven track record in high-quality developments, AYA reflects our commitment to create distinctive living spaces in prime locations that go beyond conventional ultra-luxury. AYA is designed to stand out, deliver long-term value and offer an elevated living experience. We take pride in crafting homes people genuinely love, enriching the neighborhoods they belong to and setting a new benchmark for modern luxury living in Dubai.”

Reflecting its commitment to elevated living, AYA’s amenities are designed to enrich daily life with intention and ease. Effortless arrival begins at the elegant reception that flows into a unique art gallery, while exclusive retail boutiques add moments of discovery. Wellness and social connection sit at the heart of the experience, expressed on the rooftop through a serene pool, a state-of-the-art gym, a calming spa, and an inviting lounge designed for meaningful connection against panoramic city views. Outdoor spaces balance privacy and community, from an elegant al fresco dining terrace to lush gardens shaped by organic curves and soft planting. Each amenity supports both solitude and togetherness, creating a living environment where residents can feel centered, connected, and completely at home.

More than residences, AYA offers space that adapts to life’s changing rhythms, creating the foundation for solitude and longevity. As a boutique community shaped with enduring consideration, AYA delivers an exclusive living experience defined by sophistication and an instinctive sense of belonging. AYA is where you come home to who you are.

Schedule for completion in 2027.

About PALACE GROUP

Founded in 1999, Palace Group specializes in ultra-luxury residential development. The privately held company oversees a portfolio spanning more than 200 super-prime projects. Across the UAE, Palace Group have developed an extensive portfolio of premium properties, including coastal luxury mansions and high-end projects. Their experience and skill in end-to-end execution, from feasibility and design to construction and fit-out, ensure consistently exceptional quality and standards of luxury. Palace Group’s developments aim to blend ultra-luxury design with environmental stewardship and incorporating the latest technologies in modern living.

For media inquiries, please contact:

palacegroup@prco.com