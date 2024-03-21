Shoppers across GCC countries can help contribute to providing clean drinking water through the P&G’s Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program.

Dubai, UAE: Procter & Gamble (P&G) relaunches its highly successful Children's Safe Drinking Water (CSDW) campaign in the UAE and Gulf region, this Ramadan, by collaborating with key retailers across the region to step up as a Force for Good, to accelerate efforts to help provide access to clean drinking water to people in need. The global outreach program, P&G Children’s Safe Drinking Water, aims to transform the lives of communities around the world by providing 25 billion litres of clean drinking water by 2025, and forms part of P&G’s wider efforts to support goal six of the UN Sustainable Development Goals on clean water and sanitation.

This year, P&G is partnering with the International Medical Corps NGO, by donating USD $100,000 to support in deploying resources to provide clean drinking water to children and families in countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, and Nigeria. The campaign will kick off on World Water Day to further highlight the importance of clean water access worldwide.

ElMehdi Chad, Vice President, UAE and Levant, at P&G said: "Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, yet almost one billion people worldwide face the harsh reality of water scarcity every day. At P&G, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering positive change in communities in need. Our primary objective is to raise awareness about the critical issue of clean water scarcity and extend the reach of P&G’s Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program, which has been transforming lives for nearly 15 years. By collaborating with our partners and retailers, and combining our resources and expertise, we aim to provide access to clean drinking water and positively impact the health and well-being of children and families most in need.”

The campaign will run from March 20th to April 8th, 2024 in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, across major supermarkets, where P&G will donate the equivalent of one day of clean water for every purchase of P&G brands such as Always, Head & Shoulders, Crest, Ariel, Pampers and more.

When it comes to the effectiveness of providing clean water, P&G utilizes water purification packets that have a transformative effect. Clean drinking water is made possible through the P&G Purifier of Water packets invented by P&G laundry scientists. Ten liters of dirty water can be transformed using just one P&G Purifier of Water packet, a bucket, a spoon and a cloth in 30 minutes.

P&G’s Children's Safe Drinking Water Program has been working with NGOs around the world to provide clean drinking water to people in developing countries since 2004. Through collaboration between P&G scientists and experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the program has already provided billions of liters of clean water and P&G’s goal is to provide 25 billion liters of clean water by 2025.

To learn more about the Children’s Safe Drinking Water Program, visit www.csdw.org

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves nearly five billion people around the world with its brands. The Company has one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Duracell®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, Wella® and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G and its brands.