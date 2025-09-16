Abu Dhabi, UAE – OSSO, the specialist provider of fluid temperature control and separation solutions, has launched a new service line for the Middle East. The offering will see OSSO delivering high quality maintenance and support for Plate Heat Exchanger (PHE) equipment in the UAE and wider Middle East from its Abu Dhabi headquarters.

OSSO will provide an end to end offering including inspection, chemical cleaning, pressure testing and recertification for all PHE models along with the supply of both OEM and non OEM PHEs parts. The service also includes non destructive thermographic imaging for early fault detection and maintenance planning to help customers schedule work around operations with minimal impact on production. Where PHEs can be removed OSSO provides full workshop servicing, and where they cannot OSSO can also carry out onsite maintenance to ensure continued reliability and performance.

Daniel Burbridge, General Manager for the Middle East, said: “Since opening our regional entity, we’ve had numerous conversations with customers highlighting strong demand for specialist PHE servicing. PHEs are critical across many sectors, but their reliability can mean they don’t get the same regular attention as other assets. This was a logical next step for us in the Middle East, drawing on our existing expertise to deliver comprehensive support from Abu Dhabi and help customers keep equipment performing at its best while avoiding unexpected shutdowns.”

Customer feedback across multiple industries has reinforced the need for locally available, specialist PHE support. OSSO already operates a full PHE lifecycle servicing facility from its UK headquarters and is now introducing this capability to the Middle East, bringing a comprehensive service to regional customers. This latest launch builds on OSSO’s ongoing growth in the region. The business established its dedicated UAE entity in late 2024, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and expanded its existing floorspace to accommodate growing operations. Over its first year, the regional workforce grew by eight, with further investment and recruitment planned.

James Scullion, CEO of OSSO, added: “This is a region with huge potential and opportunity across many sectors. We’re always exploring ways to expand our capabilities here, and launching PHE servicing from Abu Dhabi is a clear progression. It builds on the strength of our local team and the success we’ve already seen since establishing our entity last year. This is a market where we see strong growth ahead, and we’re excited about what the future holds as we continue to invest.”

About OSSO

OSSO is an integrated rental and maintenance provider of fluid purification, water management, PHE and heat transfer solutions. Operating worldwide across the energy, industrial and construction industries our focus is on improving the impact projects have on the surrounding environment. Our range of services include complete PHE lifecycle service centre, an extensive rental fleet supporting wastewater management, oily water/solids separation, integrated mud cooler and cooling solutions reinforced with preventative maintenance planning programmes.

