OSON, a Central Asian financial technology holding, has obtained a regulatory license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), enabling the company to operate within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as a regulated financial entity. This development represents a significant milestone in OSON’s international expansion strategy and establishes a foundation for its regional hub serving the Middle East and GCC markets.

The company views Dubai as a strategic financial gateway linking the fast-growing economies of Central Asia and the GCC. OSON is currently finalizing its local operational infrastructure, expanding its regional partner network, and preparing to launch a suite of financial products designed to facilitate efficient cross-border transactions between these regions.

“Securing the DFSA license marks a key milestone in executing our international strategy,” said Farkhod Makhmudov, Founder and CEO of OSON. “Establishing our presence in Dubai allows us to build a seamless financial bridge between the GCC and Central Asia. This achievement reflects our rigorous preparation, adherence to regulatory standards, and commitment to building a strong local operational foundation. We are now well-positioned to scale our operations.”

Following the licensing approval, OSON has entered an active operational phase, focusing on strengthening its Dubai-based team, advancing strategic partnerships with regional and international organizations, and solidifying its operational capabilities within the UAE.

Founded in Central Asia, OSON brings over a decade of fintech expertise and a diversified product ecosystem to the region. Its offerings include digital wallets, B2B payment infrastructure, self-service terminal networks, and a range of digital financial services. Operating across multiple markets, the company specializes in delivering secure and scalable cross-border financial solutions for both individual consumers and corporate clients across the GCC–Central Asia corridor.