Reim El Houni joins as Co-Executive Producer, with Ti22 Films as Official Production Partner

Dubai, UAE: The creators of The Final Pitch, Asia’s longest-running business reality show, have announced the series will make its Middle East debut on OSN, which has been named as the show’s exclusive broadcaster.

The hit format, which has helped launch and scale startups across Asia, will now provide a platform for UAE-based entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses to top investors, securing mentorship and potential funding.

The UAE edition is being brought to the region by Dragon’s Nest, a business and media investment firm led by The Final Pitch creator and presenter John Aguilar. Since its launch in the Philippines in 2017, the show has become a major force in Asia’s startup ecosystem, raising millions of dollars in funding for entrepreneurs and connecting them with leading investors and business leaders.

The Final Pitch Dubai will follow the same format, with entrepreneurs presenting their ideas to a panel of investor-judges who will evaluate, select, and invite their entrepreneur picks to tour their headquarters and businesses. The show goes the extra mile by providing the entrepreneurs with domain experts and mentors who will guide them as they prepare for their final pitch.

The show is expected to go into production in June 2025 and will air on OSN’s TV network and streaming service OSN+, ensuring broad regional reach. As the leading entertainment network in MENA, OSN delivers premium content across multiple platforms, offering a diverse mix of exclusive international and regional programming. The show’s arrival on OSN marks a major step in bringing high-quality, business-focused reality television to the region, tapping into the UAE’s thriving startup scene and growing culture of entrepreneurship.

Rolla Karam, SVP, Content Acquisition & Arabic Channels at OSN, said: “At OSN, we are committed to showcasing content that inspires and empowers audiences across the region. The Final Pitch Dubai aligns perfectly with our vision of supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and the business leaders of tomorrow. We are excited to bring this dynamic and impactful show to our viewers, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to make their mark in the UAE’s thriving startup ecosystem.”

The show’s creators have also revealed that the award-winning UAE-based production house Ti22 Films has been appointed as the official production partner, with Reim El Houni, Founder and CEO of Ti22 Films, joining as Co-Executive Producer. Ti22 Films, known for its high-profile productions for global networks such as BBC, National Geographic, and Discovery Channel, will ensure The Final Pitch Dubai is produced to the highest standards.

“Being a big consumer and fan of business shows, I am thrilled to be co-executive producer on The Final Pitch Dubai,” said Reim El Houni. “Having executive produced TV shows in Dubai for close to two decades and seen how the entrepreneurial ecosystem has developed, I think now is the right time to create impactful content that can shine a light on young businesses that will shape tomorrow.”

John Aguilar, creator and host of The Final Pitch and founder of Dragon’s Nest, said: “Dubai is the perfect home for our first edition in the Middle East. The city’s thriving startup scene, forward-thinking investors, and reputation for innovation make it an ideal setting for The Final Pitch.”

The show is currently shortlisting its investor-judges with Aguilar and team scheduled to meet with and finalize the high-profile panel by March. “We want to make sure that the investor-judges we invite will represent and celebrate the diversity of the Dubai business community and have venture capital, corporates, government, and even family offices as part of our panel,” he said. “I’m personally looking forward to going on the tours of the businesses of the judges because this is a show that will truly showcase Dubai’s top businesses to the world – and what we can learn from them.”

About The Final Pitch

The Final Pitch is an Asian business reality TV show produced by the leading Asian production house Dragon’s Nest, where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their innovative ideas to top investors and industry experts.

Launched in 2017, the show has empowered the next generation of entrepreneurs by connecting emerging talent with strategic mentorship and funding opportunities - over 350 start-ups have participated, generating millions of US dollars in funding.

Following its success, The Final Pitch is expanding beyond borders with The Final Pitch: Dubai, its inaugural edition in the Middle East, furthering its mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. Future UAE editions are being planned for Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and for Riyadh, Oman, and Bahrain.

For more information or interview requests, please contact: thefinalpitch@sevenmedia.ae

To express interest to be an investor-judge, partner or sponsor, please contact: admin@dragonsnest.co or monica@thefinalpitch.world