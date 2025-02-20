Clients who invested in purchasing commercial units in "Oro Inn Mall", one of Olive Tree Development's projects, achieved distinctive financial returns, benefiting from the high demand for commercial spaces and the project's strategic location. The mall is a promising investment opportunity thanks to its modern design and wide variety of brands, which enhances its market value in the long term. The percentage of construction completed in the mall so far meets clients' expectations and satisfies their aspirations.



The project, which is located on an area of 2,300 meters, has received great demand from clients, and clients have achieved high investment returns, due to the remarkable growth in the value of the units now, which has led to preserving the value of money to double, in addition to protection from the repercussions of economic inflation, and achieving quick profits.



It is worth noting that the "Oro Inn Mall" project is a commercial, medical, and administrative project located in the most prestigious areas of Downtown in the New Administrative Capital on an area of 2300 square meters, plot No. 15-MU1, overlooking 3 corners and next to the government and financial district and the banking area and in front of computer companies and data center and near the monorail station, in addition to many competitive advantages and the project's construction area. The project also consists of two underground floors dedicated to parking on an area of 4600 square meters, with the application of the latest smart parking technologies. The ground, first, second and third floors include commercial units, while the fourth floor is dedicated to medical activities, including clinics and analysis laboratories. The administrative units start from the fifth to the eighth floor, to include various specialties, in addition to the roof area.