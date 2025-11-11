Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Orient Insurance, the UAE’s leading insurance provider and a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, announced another quarter of exceptional performance, reinforcing its position as one of the most resilient and profitable insurers in the region. The company delivered strong results across all key financial indicators for the first nine months of 2025, reflecting continued operational excellence and disciplined growth in a competitive market landscape.

For the period ending 30 September 2025, Orient Insurance recorded total insurance revenue of AED 6.9 billion, up 25.45% from AED 5.5 billion during the same period in 2024. Net profit after tax rose 22.76% to AED 658 million, compared to AED 536 million last year.

Key Financial Highlights for Q3 2025:

• Insurance Revenue: AED 6.9 billion, a robust 25.45% increase from AED 5.5 billion in Q3 2024

• Net Profit After Tax: AED 658 million, up by 22.76% from AED 536 million in Q3 2024

• Total Equity: AED 6.0 billion, demonstrating a 22.45% growth from AED 4.9 billion in Q3 2024

• Total Assets: AED 17.7 billion, an increase of 15.69% from AED 15.3 billion in Q3 2024

• Total investments including bank balances: AED 11.2 billion, a strong 25.84% rise from AED 8.9 billion in Q3 2024

Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, said: “The Q3 2025 results are a clear demonstration of Orient Insurance's successful execution and strategic foresight. We've achieved impressive growth across all key financial metrics, a direct reflection of our robust operational strategies and prudent risk management. This strong performance not only solidifies our position as a market leader but also provides us with the capital and confidence to accelerate our growth initiatives and continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Orient Insurance remains committed to leveraging innovation and a customer-first approach to drive sustainable growth. The company continues to invest in advanced technologies that enhance customer experience, optimise business processes, and create long-term value for all stakeholders. This forward-looking strategy positions Orient Insurance to maintain its upward trajectory and set new industry benchmarks in the years ahead.

About Orient Insurance

Orient Insurance, established in 1982, is a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions in the UAE and the wider GCC region. Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, the company offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products, underpinned by a strong financial base, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

