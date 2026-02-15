Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Orient Insurance, the leading UAE insurance provider and a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, today has announced its preliminary financial results for the year ending 31 December 2025. The company demonstrated remarkable growth and operational excellence, underscoring its strategic focus and resilience in a dynamic market environment.

Key Financial Highlights for FY 2025:

Gross Written Premium: AED 10.78 billion, a 19.3% increase from AED 9.04 billion in 2024

Insurance Revenue: AED 9.23 billion, up 21.4% from AED 7.60 billion in 2024

Net Profit After Tax: AED 836 million, a 14.4% rise from AED 731 million in 2024

Total Equity: AED 6.16 billion, an 18.3% growth from AED 5.21 billion in 2024

Total Assets: AED 17.27 billion, an increase of 10.2% from AED 15.67 billion in 2024

Total Investments including bank balances: AED 11.99 billion, an increase of 23.4% from AED 9.71 billion in 2024

Omer Elamin, President of Orient Insurance Group, said: “Our 2025 results underscore Orient Insurance’s strong momentum and strategic agility. The impressive growth across the key financial metrics is a direct result of our sustained commitment to operational excellence and sound risk management. This robust performance not only reinforces our leadership position in the market but also provides us with the financial strength to pursue future growth opportunities and continue delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Orient Insurance’s performance in 2025 reflects a continued focus on innovation, digital transformation and customer-centric solutions. The company has also maintained strong capital and liquidity positions, supporting its objectives to expand market presence, enhance product offerings and strengthen operational efficiency.

Looking ahead, Orient Insurance remains committed to leveraging data-driven insights, advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable, profitable growth and maintain industry-leading standards of service.

About Orient Insurance

Orient Insurance, established in 1982, is a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions in the UAE and the wider GCC region. Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, the company offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products, underpinned by a strong financial base, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

