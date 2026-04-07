Mohamed Rameez Iqbal, an inspiration and a role model to many across the globe, is the man behind Wipe Technologies and Orbit Nine. Following its earlier announcement of entering the space tourism sector this year, Orbit Nine, powered by Wipe Technologies, is now evolving into a broader platform shaping the global space economy. A move that comes at a defining moment for humanity as missions like Artemis II bring space exploration back into real, human experience.

For Mohammed Rameez Iqbal, Indian-origin global mobility entrepreneur and Founder & CEO of Wipe Technologies, this is more than timing, it is validation.

What was once considered futuristic is now becoming reality and Orbit Nine is positioning itself at the intersection of access, experience, and enablement.

From Announcement to Acceleration

Orbit Nine’s primary vision focused on making space tourism accessible, opening pathways to zero-gravity flights, sub-orbital journeys, and orbital missions.

Today, that vision is accelerating.

With global momentum building around human spaceflight through missions like Artemis II, the idea of civilian access to space is no longer distant, it is inevitable.

Beyond Tourism: Building the Space Economy

While the space tourism segment moves closer to activation, Orbit Nine has been parallelly expanded into a second, transformative vertical:

Enabling deep space tech companies to scale globally.

This includes:

Facilitating cross-border collaboration

Supporting go-to-market expansion for space technologies

Building pathways for commercialization and space mobility integration

Orbit Nine is emerging as a bridge between space innovation and global opportunity.

Proud UAE Resident and an Indian Entrepreneur, Built Worlds First Road to Orbit Service and Space Solutions Under one Roof

From building Wipe Technologies into a mobility ecosystem spanning 180+ countries, 3,500+ airports, and 2,000+ cities, to now extending that vision into space, Mohammed Rameez Iqbal represents a new wave of entrepreneurs, those who are not just participating in the future, but architecting it.

Orbit Nine reflects that evolution:

From moving people across cities…

To connecting the world…

To now enabling movement beyond Earth.

From Inspiration to Execution

“Announcements create awareness. Missions create belief,” said Mohammed Rameez Iqbal.

“With Artemis II, the world is witnessing that human space exploration is no longer theoretical, it is happening again, and at scale.”

He added:

“Orbit Nine was envisioned with this future in mind. Now, as that future unfolds, we are moving from vision to execution, not just enabling people to experience space, but helping build the ecosystem that powers it.”

The era of mobility and space is no longer coming. It has begun.

And from the UAE to the world, Powered by global ambition, UAE Based Indian entrepreneurial vision Orbit Nine is helping turn that reality into opportunity for many across the globe and beyond.