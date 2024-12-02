Cybersecurity has become an integral part of the technological landscape. Keeping pace with this and recognizing the importance of empowering talents in this sector, Orange Jordan offered sponsorship to the first-of-its-kind competition in the region “SHEHacks” organized by the Green Circle, the major Saudi Cybersecurity company.

The competition, aimed at amplifying the number of talented women participating in the cybersecurity scene, provided the participants with the chance to elevate their coding, reverse engineering, web applications, and hacking skills, enabling them to respond to cyberattacks that evolve every day in an unprecedented way.

The closing ceremony, organized under the patronage of the Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands’s Embassy in Jordan, Mr. Pier de Vries, was held to announce the winners of the competition. Over the course of the contest, females had to solve challenges related to cybersecurity to add a layer of fun to the competition.

The announcement marked the beginning of a new journey from an enhanced cybersecurity landscape in the Kingdom, especially in light of the challenges Jordan faces, represented by the lack of talent in this field as well as the high unemployment rates among young women.

The ceremony saw several teams take top honors, with the Pink Panthers from Amman Arab University claiming first place. The K3rn3L Qu33ns from Al-Zaytoonah University and the Alien$irenix team, also from Amman Arab University, tied for second place. Meanwhile, the Pink Byte team from Al-Balqa' Applied University and the s1r3ns team from Princess Sumaya University for Technology shared third place.

It is worth noting that the competition consisted of multiple stages, including online training to enhance the participants' skills, followed by an introductory competition that was also held online, and culminating in the announcement of the winners who will play a crucial role in bolstering the cybersecurity sector in Jordan.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

