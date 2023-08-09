OPPO holds 10% of global smartphone market share in H1 with 51.9 million shipments and an impressive 18% share in China, making it the leading brand in the country for the first half of 2023

Success of foldable smartphones, led by OPPO's Find N2 Flip, contributes significantly to growth

Dubai, UAE – Propelled by the performance of OPPO’s latest flagship smartphone series, the Find N2 and Find X6, the global technology brand has secured the top position in the Chinese smartphone market for H1 2023 and fourth spot globally during the same period.

According to data from Canalys, OPPO held a 10% share of the global smartphone market in H1, with 51.9 million shipments. In the China smartphone market for H1 2023, OPPO secured an 18% share, establishing it as the best-selling brand in the country during the first half of the year.

OPPO’s performance has been driven in part by the success of foldable smartphones, a segment that has witnessed rapid growth this year and continues to show significant potential. Counterpoint Research estimates a 114% compound annual growth rate in global shipments of foldable smartphones from 2019 to 2025, with numbers expected to increase four-fold between 2022 and 2025, reaching 55 million units. Chinese OEMs, including OPPO, have been quick to embrace the foldable market, contributing to China's leading 26% share of the market in 2022.

New data from Canalys also reveals that OPPO held a dominant 31% share of the foldable market in China during Q1 2023, firmly positioning it as a leader in the growing segment. Notably, the OPPO Find N2 Flip outperformed other foldable options in the market, constituting 15% of foldable smartphone sales in China from January to May 2023, according to Counterpoint. as the first vertical flip phone featuring a larger cover screen, the Find N2 Flip is designed for practicality and daily use. It boasts a narrow crease, a durable battery, and an intuitive UI design, alongside other industry-leading innovations. These advancements, coupled with the commercial success of the Find N2 Flip, have helped OPPO to surpass the global foldable market’s growth this year. Its market share increased from 5% in Q1 2022 to an outstanding 13% in Q1 2023, according to Canalys.

OPPO remains committed to driving the growth of the foldable smartphone market and enhancing the user experience through its continued focus on technical innovation and excellence.

-Ends-

For more details, please contact

Lucy Aziz

Head of PR & Communication - GCC

OPPO

E: Lucy.Aziz@OPPO.ae

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - “Smiley Face” - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.