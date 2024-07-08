Jeddah: Opensignal, the global authority on mobile network experience, has released its latest analysis on the performance of 5G speeds compared to neighboring regional markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and found that Saudi Arabia ranks third for 5G Download Speed among comparable markets in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, showcasing the country's impressive progress in 5G deployment.

The report, covering 57 markets include 35 in 5G markets comparisons, the report, to make the comparison more meaningful, splits EMEA markets in the same categories uded for its Global Mobile Network Experience Awards.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia has seen significant improvements in 5G speeds and overall network advancements across the country. This achievement underscores the concerted efforts of Saudi Arabia's mobile network operators in enhancing their 5G infrastructure and delivering faster download speeds to users. The report further highlights that all Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets, with the exception of Oman, have seen average 5G download speeds exceed 200Mbps, with Saudi Arabia's download speeds rising by 5% year-over-year.

In the broader context of overall Download Speed Experience, Saudi Arabia has performed strongly, placing seventh in the larger EMEA markets group. This is a testament to the operators' commitment to improving network performance and ensuring that users across the country can enjoy faster and more reliable mobile connectivity.

Speeds in Capitals

The analysis also spotlights the performance of individual cities within the GCC region. The report reveals that the capital city, Riyadh, showcases the fastest overall download speeds among GCC capitals, while users in Doha, Qatar, observe the fastest 5G download speeds in the region. These findings underline the regional disparities in network performance and the ongoing efforts by operators to optimize their networks for enhanced user experiences.

Sam Fenwick, Principal Analyst at Opensignal said: "The latest findings from our analysis highlight the substantial advancements made by Saudi Arabia's mobile network operators in delivering exceptional 5G experiences to users across the country. The impressive 5G download speeds and the overall improvements in network performance demonstrate the operators' commitment to providing world-class connectivity, supporting the nation's digital transformation initiatives."

Operators' Excellence

In addition to the key findings mentioned, the report also sheds light on the advancements in 5G Upload Speeds across the GCC region. According to the analysis, Saudi Arabia's mobile network operators have achieved impressive 5G upload speeds, with users experiencing speeds over 25Mbps. This achievement showcases the operators' efforts in enhancing not only download speeds but also ensuring a seamless user experience for data-intensive applications that require high upload capabilities.

Furthermore, the report delves into the performance of individual mobile networks in Saudi Arabia, providing a comprehensive overview of their capabilities. The analysis reveals that one of the country's leading providers has taken home the crown for Consistency Experience, a metric that evaluates the proportion of users who have an excellent consistent experience on the network. This recognition underscores the operator's dedication to delivering a reliable and stable mobile network, catering to the diverse needs of its customers across the Kingdom.

The report underscores the pivotal role of government initiatives, such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's Smart Dubai Vision, in driving technological innovation and fostering the growth of 5G networks in the GCC region. The increased spectrum allocation resulting from the presence of two mobile operators in Qatar and the UAE has also contributed to the region's 5G leadership.

Opensignal's comprehensive analysis not only evaluates the performance of mobile network operators but also sheds light on the significant industry developments that are shaping the future of connectivity in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region.

About Opensignal

Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights into the connectivity experiences and decisions of consumers. Our proprietary insights into mobile and broadband networks give operators the solutions they need to profitably compete and win, from executive-level scorecards and public validation to pin-point level engineering analytics and consumer decision dynamics.

Our collection methods are proprietary and transparent and enable operators to continually improve connectivity for all. The company has headquarters in the USA.