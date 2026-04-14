Dubai, UAE: BlackBrick, the leading property and lifestyle advisory and firm headquartered in Dubai, has launched a series of complimentary wellness events as part of its continued commitment to supporting the local community during a period of regional uncertainty.

The events will start immediately, running into the summer months and follow BlackBrick’s recent introduction of its complimentary real estate advisory service. Under the leadership of CEO and Founder Matthew Bate, the company is now extending its community outreach through a calendar of free wellness activities designed to encourage connection, resilience, and wellbeing.

The April programme includes outdoor bootcamp fitness sessions, group and 1:1 sophrology sessions, adult surf fitness and beach ‘reset’ challenges, hosted by qualified wellness professionals across multiple locations. All sessions are open to community members at no cost.

“These events are about reminding people that we are present, engaged, and committed to giving back,” says Matthew Bate. “We are proud to be a human-centric organisation, and our team and communities come first. Never is this more important than in times of uncertainty and we felt compelled to create opportunities for people to come together and focus on mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.”

Additional wellness partners from the community are expected to join the initiative in the coming weeks, with new taster sessions likely to be added to the schedule.

Community members can view the full schedule and register @blackbrickproperty

www.blackbrickproperty.com

For media queries:

Sophie Toh | DDA Middle East | Sophie.Toh@ddaglobal.com

About BlackBrick Property:

BlackBrick Property is a global property and lifestyle advisory firm founded in Dubai in 2021 by Matthew Bate, offering brokerage, advisory, private office and relocation services. The company is built on the belief that real estate is deeply personal, curating homes and investment opportunities that reflect identity, intention and long-term value. As a living platform, BlackBrick Property connects people, property, and possibility - blending lifestyle intelligence with strategic investment advisory. Every relationship is grounded in trust, every experience designed with purpose and every decision guided by a vision to create meaningful living and generational wealth.