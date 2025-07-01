Egypt – Opella is the first global consumer healthcare company to achieve B Corp Certification, after meeting the rigorous social and environmental standards set by B Lab, the nonprofit behind the certification. This achievement marks a milestone on Opella’s journey to deliver responsible self-care for people and planet.

This certification follows an intensive four-year transformation effort, during which Opella has redefined its approach to sustainability, innovation, and governance in all countries across its global operations. The company demonstrated strong performance in key areas including climate action, product sustainability, community health, and accountability at leadership level.

Julie Van Ongevalle, Opella President and CEO:

“Being B Corp certified globally is a first step on our sustainability journey. We owe it to the incredible work done by our 11,000 employees across the globe, our customers and our consumers. It is a commitment to redefine self-care by proving that business success and sustainability can and must go hand in hand.”

Marissa Saretsky, Chief Sustainability Officer:

“This recognition reflects the ambition that drives us forward. Going through the certifying process has been an amazing catalyst to drive our sustainability transformation, spur innovation, and engage our employees. It sets a global benchmark, and we are committed to leading from the front by turning high standards into everyday action. This is just the beginning.”

Feirouz Ellouze, Opella Africa,Middle East, Turkiye (AMET) General Manager:

"B Corp certification marks the beginning of our journey to deepen our commitment to environmental

stewardship. At Opella, we believe that our mission to bring health into the hands of our consumers is inseparable from our responsibility to care for the planet. Sustainability isn't a side initiative—it’s a core part of who we are and what we do. We can't deliver health without honoring the planet—because true well-being begins with a thriving world."

Key achievements include a 64% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2019 and sourcing over 93% of Opella's electricity from renewable sources. As of 2024, 97% of Opella’s paper-based packaging comes from certified or recycled materials. Additionally, since 2022, Opella’s partnership with local NGOs on community programs has directly benefited over 1 million people, and in 2024 alone, its educational campaigns on health awareness and responsible use of medicine reached over 129 million individuals.

Opella joins a community of committed companies and encourages more self-care players to join the journey toward greater responsibility and impact. Looking ahead, Opella views B Corp certification as a dynamic framework for continued progress. Its commitment to recertify regularly ensures the company remains focused on advancing innovative, inclusive, and measurable solutions for a healthy society and planet.

About B Lab: B Lab is a nonprofit transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies, known as B Corps, who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 950,000 workers in over 9,600 B Corps across 102 countries and 161 industries.

About Opella.

Opella is the self-care challenger with third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people’s hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting.

At the core of this mission are our brands worldwide, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many brands worldwide, including Telfast, Doliprane, Bronchicum, Enterogermina, Maalox, Nasacort, Maxilase, Bisolvon and Buscopan, B Corp certified, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.