The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) has arranged a syndicated loan with a US$50 million facility for the benefit of Banco Continental in Paraguay. While the OPEC Fund will contribute US$25 million from its own resources as A-lender, it has also mobilized a US$25 million B-loan from Commercial Bank of Dubai. The OPEC Fund acted as sole Bookrunner, Mandated Lead Arranger and Facility Agent.

The funding will support Banco Continental’s efforts to expand lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and to support the agricultural sector in Paraguay by driving economic growth and bolstering food security through the provision of finance.

The successful syndication marks a milestone in the OPEC Fund’s mission to mobilize financing for the development needs of partner countries: CBD is one of the largest banks in the UAE, one of the OPEC Fund member countries, and the financing represents its first operation in Paraguay.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “This syndication reflects the OPEC Fund’s ability to mobilize resources for impactful development and create opportunities for economic growth. Partnering with CBD and Banco Continental we are channeling resources from our member country UAE to initiatives that directly support SMEs and the agricultural sector - key pillars of sustainable growth and food security in Paraguay. This transaction also demonstrates the strength of cross-border collaboration in addressing global development needs."

Banco Continental CEO Juan Carlos Carranza said: “We are proud to have successfully completed this transaction with the OPEC Fund and Commercial Bank of Dubai. At Continental, we are leaders in providing financial assistance to the most productive sectors of Paraguay with a strategic vision and social inclusion, meeting the various needs of our clients. Recently, with the investment grade rating, we have strengthened our ability to offer innovative, solid, and competitive solutions, contributing to the economic development of the country and consolidating our market position.”

Fahad Al Muhairi, General Manager for Institutional Banking at Commercial Bank of Dubai stated: “We are pleased to partner with the OPEC Fund to participate in this facility. At CBD, we are committed to advancing sustainable finance while expanding our global footprint. Our partnership with the OPEC Fund exemplifies our strategy to collaborate with leading international institutions to support economic growth in emerging markets and underscores our commitment to building strategic alliances that drive responsible banking.”

About the OPEC Fund

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively. The organization works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low- and middle-income countries around the world. The OPEC Fund was established in 1976 with a distinct purpose: to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people. Our work is people-centered, focusing on financing projects that meet essential needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly relating to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has committed more than US$29 billion to development projects in over 125 countries with an estimated total project cost of about US$225 billion. The OPEC Fund is rated AA+ (Stable Outlook) by Fitch and S&P. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.