Ooredoo launched its latest campaign, a bold and entertaining showcase of its network strength designed to resonate with users in a fun and relatable way. The campaign, featuring a series of short, engaging commercials, brings to life the daily connectivity struggles people face - before introducing Ooredoo as the solution for an upgraded, seamless experience.

At the heart of the campaign are mischievous characters brought to life using cutting-edge film industry techniques.

Developed with the help of AI and high-quality prosthetics, these characters represent the causes of connectivity issues in a funny, exaggerated, and highly entertaining manner. They aren’t Ooredoo mascots but rather serve to humorously illustrate the frustrations of a poor network experience - whether it’s lagging during a game or buffering at the worst moment of a video call.

The first ad of the series dives into the gaming community, painting Ooredoo as the gaming network. With its unrivaled products and services tailored to gamers, Ooredoo offers a connectivity experience that takes gaming to the next level.

Featuring popular local influencers in every market, these highly relatable scenarios capture the humor and drama of gaming interruptions, with Ooredoo stepping in as the ultimate hero to save the day.

Bilal Kazmi, Group Chief Consumer Officer, Ooredoo, said: “As connectivity becomes the backbone of entertainment, work, and life, Ooredoo is redefining what it means to have a great network experience. This campaign is all about connecting with our audiences in a way that entertains and informs, while showing them the difference our network can make.”

The campaign highlights Ooredoo’s commitment to using innovation, creativity, and a customer-first approach to deliver services that truly upgrades users' worlds.

Bilal added: “Stay tuned as the rest of the series unfolds - each ad is a playful reminder that with Ooredoo, you can leave the frustrations behind and step into a world of uninterrupted connectivity and unparalleled experience.”

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in nine countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2023. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.