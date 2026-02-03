Doha, Qatar - Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, announced the launch of an AI-powered outbound sales calling capability built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging real-time GPT voice technology to enhance customer engagement, improve telesales productivity, and accelerate revenue growth.

The new solution enables intelligent, natural-language conversations with customers through real-time AI voice agents, supporting outbound sales campaigns with dynamic, personalised interactions that adapt to customer intent, preferences, and responses, all while operating securely within Ooredoo’s enterprise environment.

By integrating Azure OpenAI’s real-time voice capabilities into its outbound contact centre ecosystem, Ooredoo aims to significantly improve key performance indicators, including agent productivity, conversion rates, and campaign scalability, while maintaining consistent service quality.

The AI voice solution supports:

• Automated yet human-like conversations across customer touchpoints

• Real-time intent detection and adaptive dialogue for improved engagement

• Instant access to products, pricing, and offer intelligence

• Seamless transition to human agents when required

• Continuous learning from call outcomes to optimise future campaigns

This enables Ooredoo to run high-volume outbound campaigns more efficiently, while freeing human agents to focus on complex, high-value customer interactions.

Through this deployment, Ooredoo expects to deliver measurable benefits across multiple dimensions:

• Higher contact rates and conversion ratios through personalised AI conversations

• Reduced operational costs per call via intelligent automation

• Faster campaign launch cycles with AI-driven scripting and optimisation

• Improved customer experience consistency across all outbound engagements

• Scalable growth without proportional headcount increases

The platform is designed with enterprise-grade security, data privacy, and regulatory compliance, ensuring customer data remains protected within Ooredoo’s trusted cloud environment.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “ At Ooredoo, we believe technology must always serve people. Leveraging Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI capabilities, we are deploying advanced AI voice solutions responsibly to enable smarter, faster, and more personalised engagement with our customers. By reimagining outbound sales and customer interactions through real-time intelligence, we are enhancing operational performance, empowering our teams, and raising the standard of every customer conversation.”

Ahmad El Dandachi, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, said “We are proud to collaborate with Ooredoo, a partner that plays a vital role in connecting people, businesses, and communities across Qatar. By leveraging Microsoft Azure and Azure OpenAI, this deployment shows how advanced, real-time AI can be applied responsibly on secure cloud infrastructure to drive better customer engagement and operational impact. It also reflects the strength of our partnership with the State of Qatar, as we continue to expand our local cloud capabilities and support the Digital Agenda 2030. Together, we are helping accelerate Qatar’s AI journey in a way that aligns innovation with trust, national priorities, and long-term economic growth.”

The collaboration aligns with Qatar’s national digital transformation agenda, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional leader in applied artificial intelligence, cloud innovation, and intelligent customer experience platforms.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

