Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar will offer iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus featuring the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life; and iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, powered by the A18 Pro chip with industry-leading CPU performance, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 lineup from 3 p.m. on Friday, 13 September 2024.

