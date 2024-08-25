Kuwait: Continuing its legacy of leadership in the global telecommunications industry, Ooredoo Kuwait, the pioneer in telecommunications and integrated digital solutions, has added two prestigious titles to its growing list of accolades at this year’s Stevie Awards round. The company’s relentless pursuit of innovation in 5G technology and its application in real-world scenarios have earned it top honors in the first edition of the Stevie Awards for Excellence in Technology, as well as Stevie’s annual International Business Awards.

Ooredoo Kuwait was awarded the Technical Innovation in Communication Technology award, in the new Technology Excellence Awards iteration introduced in Stevie’s extended list of award programs. This award celebrates Ooredoo's exceptional performance and innovative approach to integrating cutting-edge technology into its services, particularly in the realm of 5G.

In addition, the company was honored with the “Year’s Achievement in Technology Innovation” award, solidifying its role as a key driver of digital transformation and a leader in advancing 5G capabilities across Kuwait.

The company’s nominations in these highly competitive categories highlight its significant contributions to promoting digital innovation and enhancing the 5G network’s reach and impact nationwide. Ooredoo Kuwait’s comprehensive and forward-thinking solutions have not only expanded the scope of 5G services but also underscored its commitment to societal advancement through technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), which play a crucial role in sustainable development.

These accolades also reflect Ooredoo Kuwait’s influential role in the progress of vital sectors within the country, aligning with Kuwait’s Vision 2035. The company’s efforts in driving technological innovation contribute to the national development plans, positioning Ooredoo Kuwait as a leader on the international stage.

The Stevie Awards, known globally as one of the most prestigious honors in the corporate world, recognize outstanding achievements across various industries. Judged by an international panel of experts, these awards set a benchmark for excellence and innovation, providing a stamp of trust and quality in corporate performance.

The Stevie Awards jury commended Ooredoo Kuwait’s advancements in 5G technology, noting its transformative potential across multiple industries and its significant impact on communication and economic growth in Kuwait and the broader region. The jury also highlighted Ooredoo Kuwait’s leadership in providing innovative digital solutions that cater to both individuals and enterprises, from unified communications and secure, high-speed internet services for businesses to IoT, cloud services, and beyond.

Moreover, the jury emphasized Ooredoo Kuwait’s pivotal role in advancing key sectors such as tourism, education, entertainment, and especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which remain a cornerstone of Ooredoo Kuwait’s long-term strategy.

The recognition from the Stevie Awards further illuminates Ooredoo Kuwait’s unique position and its contributions to the telecommunications sector globally. It also reflects the company’s forward-thinking approach and its readiness to embrace future challenges and opportunities.

Winning the Stevie Awards consecutively is a testament to Ooredoo Kuwait’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. It underscores the company’s dedication to continuously developing and offering integrated, pioneering services that enrich people’s digital lives while contributing to the urban development of Kuwait.

Finally, Ooredoo Kuwait’s rapid advancements in telecommunications technology have been crucial in meeting the stringent criteria of the Stevie Awards. These achievements not only keep the community at the forefront of the latest technological trends but also prepare Kuwait for a new era of technological progress and industrial renaissance, driven by the potential of local talents and the expertise of its workforce.