In line with its commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital services and solutions, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leader in integrated communications and technological innovation, announced that the digital entertainment platform "51" is now available on all Samsung smart TVs equipped with the 'Tizen' operating system. This includes models from 2018 onwards, providing a seamless experience for users of Samsung smart TVs across the Gulf and Arab regions.

This initiative allows 51 platform users to enjoy a diverse range of content with an exceptional viewing experience, enhanced by Samsung’s advanced audio and visual technologies. The integration of the 51 platform aligns with Ooredoo Kuwait’s strategy to drive digital innovation and offer state-of-the-art entertainment solutions. With features like high-quality picture resolution and superior sound capabilities, viewers are guaranteed a cinematic experience from the comfort of their homes.

Samsung has ensured that its latest TV models are equipped with the 51 platform, further strengthening its partnership with Ooredoo and enhancing the user experience.

Nikola Aksentijevic, Director and Head of the Visual Display Group at Samsung Gulf Electronics, commented: “Our partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait to make the 51 platform available on all Samsung smart TVs reaffirms our commitment to providing customers with unparalleled entertainment experiences. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to producing top-notch screens in both picture quality and content. The availability of the 51 platform marks a new era of home entertainment, ensuring premium entertainment for all.”

The 51 platform is a joint venture between the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information and the private sector, led by Ooredoo Kuwait. Since its launch, the platform has gained significant success, attracting over six million views in a short period from more than 186 countries. It offers a wide range of content, including Kuwait’s television and radio broadcasts.

Named after the year Kuwait's radio broadcasting began, the 51 platform represents a pioneering initiative that showcases the strength of public-private partnerships. Ooredoo Kuwait is dedicated to supporting national development plans, including the "Kuwait Vision 2035," by developing Kuwaiti digital media accessible globally. This includes services ranging from live broadcasts of TV channels and radio stations to on-demand viewing options.

Ooredoo’s investment in the 51 platform has marked a new milestone in Gulf media, positioning it as the first and official platform dedicated to Kuwaiti productions. From the country’s rich artistic heritage to contemporary works, the platform offers an exclusive viewing experience, combining classic Kuwaiti and Gulf treasures with the latest in entertainment.

In conclusion, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to invest in its technological infrastructure to provide innovative digital services like the 51 platform. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to utilizing advanced technologies that meet the evolving needs of all customer segments.