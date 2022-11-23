Telco Leader Provides World-Class Networks; Seamless, Reliable Connectivity with Record 36TB Mobile Data Used; Peak 5G Speed of 2Gbps; 620K+ Mobile Voice Calls.

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo – Official Middle East & Africa Telecommunications Operator of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - has shared details of its support for the event’s opening ceremony, resulting in a never-before-seen experience for fans.

The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ took place at Al Bayt stadium on Sunday 20 November 2022, with a phenomenal capacity crowd packing the venue.

Ooredoo’s ground-breaking 5G network and its state-of-the-art fibre ensured superfast, reliable connectivity and superior-quality voice calling, enabling a vastly enhanced fan experience for all those attending the once-in-a-lifetime event. Connectivity extended beyond the stadium, allowing fans to share their experience with friends and loved ones right from their journey from home.

A team of experts on the ground monitored networks and operations from hours before the event and beyond the final whistle of the first match, to ensure seamless service.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, CEO at Ooredoo said: “The opening ceremony of this momentous tournament could not have gone better, both for Qatar and for Ooredoo. Our years of preparation and significant investment in technology meant we were more than ready to step up and deliver; to our visiting fans, to our Qatari citizens and residents, and to those integral to operations.”

The first 5G-powered FIFA World Cup™ tournament saw a mobile data traffic global record of a phenomenal 36TB, with fans connecting to friends and loved ones both in Doha and across the world as viewers everywhere watched the spectacular opening. An incredible 620,000 voice calls were made during the amazing event, with voice call accessibility greater than 99.8% and a VoLTE call drop rate of just 0.12%. 5G speeds crossed an awesome peak of 2Gbps.

Snapchat was the most preferred app in the stadium, followed by Instagram and WhatsApp.

Ooredoo’s Service Operation Centre was ready with more than 100 experts and the latest innovative solutions for AI real-time monitoring of network performance to ensure the best possible customer experience, with on-ground teams available in the stadium and its surrounding areas.

Sheikh Mohammed concluded: “The atmosphere at the opening ceremony was befitting such an incredible global celebration and set the stage for the coming days and weeks as we continue to enjoy the greatest sporting spectacle on Earth. We look forward to continuing to provide an out-of-this-world fan experience, and of course to seeing some incredible football. Best of luck to all the teams joining us here in their pursuit of the legendary World Cup trophy!”