Sharjah, UAE – Now open in Sharjah’s vibrant Aljada community, Royal Kids Nursery is the area’s first premium British curriculum nursery, launched in partnership with the prestigious Reigate Grammar School, an institution with nearly 350 years of educational heritage and a proven legacy of excellence.

With a global presence spanning six schools across three continents, Reigate Grammar School’s UK group includes four preparatory and nursery schools, firmly establishing it as a leader in Early Years education in the UK. This depth of expertise enables Royal Kids Nursery in the UAE to deliver an authentic British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) programme, grounded in proven UK practice and world-class standards, within a nurturing and inspiring environment.

The official opening ceremony was attended by distinguished representatives from the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), including Mr. Abdelsalam Zainal, Manager of the Licensing Department, Engineer Tariq Al Hammadi, Head of the Buildings Section, and Engineers Khadija and Aisha. Their presence underscored Royal Kids Nursery’s commitment to regulatory excellence and the importance of introducing a premium British early year’s institution to Aljada and the surrounding communities.

Melonie Karriem, Founding Director, Royal Kids Nursery, said: “Every space has been intentionally designed. Every experience thoughtfully planned. And every adult in the building is here because they genuinely care about making a difference in your child’s life.”

Esref Temel, Managing Director, Royal Kids Nursery and Bright Capital Investment said: “Our collaboration with Reigate Grammar School marks a major milestone in advancing early years education in Sharjah, establishing a new benchmark for quality, confidence, and educational excellence. We are proud to welcome our founding families to Royal Kids Aljada as we begin this journey together. Building on the strong launch of our inaugural nursery, we will expand with a second campus in Masaar later this year underscoring our long-term commitment to purposeful growth across Arada communities and the wider emirate of Sharjah.

Shaun Fenton OBE, Executive Headmaster of the Reigate Grammar School Group, said:

“I am delighted that, in partnership with Bright Capital, the launch of Royal Kids Nurseries enables us to offer high-quality pre-school provision for our early years children as they begin their Reigate Grammar School journey in Sharjah. The early years are a time of wonder and discovery, and we are proud to provide an environment in which every child feels supported, valued, and excited to learn within a caring community that celebrates individuality and nurtures confidence. These are truly exciting times.”

Royal Kids Nursery - Educational Approach and Daily Offering

As demand for high-quality early years provision continues to grow across the UAE, Royal Kids Nursery marks a significant addition to Sharjah’s education landscape. Located at Tiraz 5 in Aljada community, the nursery responds to the needs of families within one of the emirate’s fastest-growing master-planned developments.

Royal Kids Nursery operates full-day programmes from 8:00am to 6:00pm, with early drop-off, flexible schedules, and enrichment activities designed to support working families. The nursery follows the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) framework, enhanced by a STEAM-inspired pedagogy that incorporates elements of Reggio Emilia and Montessori. This integrated approach is reflected in both teaching practice and the design of indoor and outdoor learning spaces, encouraging exploration, inquiry, and purposeful play.

Children are supported by British-qualified educators who apply international best practice through a child-centred, holistic model. Teaching quality, professional training, and ongoing support are overseen by Reigate Grammar School, ensuring consistently high standards in communication and language, personal, social and emotional development, and overall wellbeing.

For more information, visit: www.theroyalnurserykidsnursery.com

About Bright Capital Investment

Bright Capital Investment is a school operator and an investment company, which aims to create one of the largest educational platforms in the UAE. Our target is to cover the complete education spectrum from pre-primary to secondary levels. Bright Capital Investment prides itself with the operation and expansion support it delivers to school developers and the education sector in general. Currently Bright Capital has investments in Bright Learners Private School and three campuses of Star International Schools in Dubai. Bright Capital Investment has entered into a collaboration agreement with Reigate Grammar School International to establish a group of premium UK curriculum schools in the United Arab Emirates with the first Reigate Grammar school scheduled to open in September 2027 in Masaar, Sharjah.

About Reigate Grammar School UK

Reigate Grammar School (Reigate Grammar School-UK) was founded by Alderman Henry Smith in 1675. For 350 years, young people have been educated on the same site, in the heart of Reigate, a historic market town 15 miles south of the City of London. Reigate Grammar School UK is recognised as one of the premier co-educational independent day schools in the UK, offering the very best academic education with equal prominence placed on the arts, sport and a rich extra-curricular programme. It is ranked as a top 5 for academic performance by co-ed schools in the UK with 98% of students receiving offers from top universities. Reigate Grammar School (UK) was named The Sunday Times UK School of the Year 2025 and has received numerous national awards in recent years for pastoral care, wellbeing, charity and social mobility, learning support, and co-curricular programmes. The school is a prominent HMC school and Headmaster, Shaun Fenton OBE, was the Chairman of HMC in 2018. The first line of the school’s most recent ISI reports asserts that ‘the quality of the students’ achievements and learning is exceptional’. The school is one of a small number of world-class schools to have been a global pioneer in High Performance Learning (HPL), focusing on the development of global citizens, advanced performers and enterprising learners. The Good Schools’ Guide gave Reigate the compliment “Happy Kids, great Results.” The UK Group of Schools consists of Reigate Grammar School and it’s boarding campus – RGS Surrey Hills, and also four feeder prep schools. Reigate Grammar School International is wholly owned by Reigate Grammar School and licences, oversees and manages and governs the international Reigate Grammar Schools in China, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Turkey and UAE. Recognition and Achievements - RGS International