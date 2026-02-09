UAE: NEO PAY, the UAE’s leading digital payments and merchant solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with CredibleX – a pioneering licensed embedded financing lender – to enhance access to working capital for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the UAE. This alliance marks another major milestone in NEO PAY’s mission to unlock embedded financing for SMEs in the country.

The collaboration integrates CredibleX’s flexible financing solutions into NEO PAY’s advanced payments ecosystem, enabling merchants to access financing directly through their Point of Sale and eCommerce transaction data. By leveraging real-time revenue stream insights from NEO PAY’s platform, the partnership simplifies credit assessment, accelerates approval timelines, and provides seamless access to SMEs. This helps SMEs to manage cash flow, invest in inventory, fund growth, and expand their businesses.

Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEO PAY, commented:

“Our collaboration with CredibleX represents a leap toward shaping the future of SME financing in the UAE. By merging payments and lending into one intelligent ecosystem, we are redefining how businesses access capital, fostering innovation, and driving sustainable growth across the region."

Ahmad Malik, Co-Founder of CredibleX, added:

“Our partnership with NEO PAY marks another milestone in our journey to make embedded SME financing more inclusive and accessible. By combining NEO PAY’s robust payment infrastructure with CredibleX’s lending platform, we’re redefining how businesses access working capital, making financing faster, smarter, and simpler.”

The new partnership delivers a seamless, fully digital financing experience for NEO PAY merchants, enabling quick disbursals. Leveraging the CredibleX scoring engine, financing solutions are customized to each merchant’s cash flow and sales cycle, with flexible repayment structures aligned to business performance.

Together, NEO PAY and CredibleX are driving meaningful impact by delivering flexible capital to SMEs and redefining the financing experience through the integration of payments and lending.

This collaboration creates a truly connected, digital-first ecosystem that fuels business growth and reinforces both organisations’ shared vision of empowering entrepreneurship, promoting financial inclusion, and shaping the future of SME financing in the UAE.

About NEO PAY

NEO PAY is the UAE’s leading digital payments provider, offering secure, scalable, and data-driven solutions for merchants across industries. With in-house processing capabilities and deep data insights, NEO PAY enables seamless integration and customized financial services for SMEs and large enterprises alike.

Learn More: https://www.neopay.ae/

About CredibleX

CredibleX is a licensed fintech lender regulated by the FSRA at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), providing cutting edge working capital solutions to SMEs across the UAE, with products spanning Revenue Backed financing, Receivables Financing, and Payables Financing. CredibleX is committed to driving SME financial inclusion and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Learn More: https://www.crediblex.io/