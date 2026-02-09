Dubai – Al Rostamani Communications, a leading UAE-based systems integrator and a member of Al Rostamani Group, has been selected by Azizi Developments to deliver advanced surveillance and security systems for Burj Azizi, set to become the world’s second tallest building.

The appointment places Al Rostamani Communications at the centre of one of the most technically demanding real estate developments globally, where security, system resilience, and uninterrupted performance are essential to long-term operations at scale.

Under the agreement, Al Rostamani Communications will design, supply, and integrate a comprehensive Hanwha Vision CCTV and video intelligence ecosystem for Burj Azizi. The deployment includes high-definition surveillance cameras, advanced network video recorders, intelligent video analytics, and a fully integrated monitoring platform engineered for scale, low latency, and continuous operation within a super-tall, mixed-use environment.

Drawing on decades of regional experience in ICT and ELV systems integration, Al Rostamani Communications will deliver a surveillance infrastructure designed for long-term reliability, operational efficiency, and asset protection across the building’s full lifecycle.

Youssef Fawaz, General Manager at Al Rostamani Communications, said:

“We are honoured to be part of this landmark project, which reflects Dubai’s vision for innovation and global excellence. At Al Rostamani Communications, we deliver advanced technologies that enable smarter, safer, and more connected environments. In partnership with Azizi Developments and Hanwha Vision, we aim to set a new benchmark for integrated surveillance systems supporting Burj Azizi’s world-class infrastructure.”

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:

“We welcome this great opportunity to partner with Al Rostamani Communications on the delivery of advanced security and access-control systems at Burj Azizi. Through the integration of intelligent ANPR and CCTV technologies sourced from leading global brands such as Candid and Hanwha Vision we are ensuring high levels of security, operational reliability, and efficient mobility, all of which are essential for a development of this scale. With Al Rostamani Communications’ technical expertise and proven delivery capabilities, we are reinforcing our commitment to future-ready infrastructure that enhances the experience of residents and visitors alike, while supporting Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for innovation and urban excellence.”

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the 725-metre, 140-storey Burj Azizi is positioned as a defining addition to Dubai’s skyline, combining residential, hospitality, retail, and leisure offerings, and is expected to be completed by 2029.

Fakhri Limdiwala, Country Manager at Hanwha Vision, said:

“This collaboration between Al Rostamani Communications, Azizi Developments, and Hanwha Vision highlights the strength of partnership in delivering innovative solutions that enhance safety and

operational effectiveness. We are pleased that our technology has been selected to support a secure, resilient, and high-performance environment at Burj Azizi.”

This project further positions Al Rostamani Communications as a preferred systems integrator for large-scale, mission-critical infrastructure, demonstrating its capability to deliver complex technological project at scale while maintaining reliability and performance.

About Al Rostamani Communications

Al Rostamani Communications, a member of Al Rostamani Group, is a leading UAE-based systems integrator established in 2002 to provide customized IT solutions to private and public sector organizations across the UAE.

Partnering with world-leading technology providers such as Huawei, Microsoft, Cisco, and HP, and maintaining strong relationships with the UAE's leading telecom providers, Etisalat and DU, Al Rostamani Communications supports the development of sustainable ICT and telecom infrastructure. Its services include pre- and post-sales support, value-added services (VAS), and the leveraging of internet, PSTN, PSDN, and GSM networks.

With a workforce of over 100 highly skilled technicians and professionals, Al Rostamani Communications is a trusted provider known for its expertise and client-centric approach.

