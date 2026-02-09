Dubai, UAE: DataFlow Group, a trusted global leader in credential verification and recognition services, and a strategic partner to key government entities across the GCC, is showcasing its technology-driven approach to credential verification at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026, taking place until February 12 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. The company is highlighting how its solutions enable regulators, governments, and healthcare providers to strengthen workforce compliance and enhance patient safety.

During the event, DataFlow Group is demonstrating its technology-enabled verification solutions, which integrate multi-layered primary source verification with comprehensive credential evaluation. These solutions are supported by advanced systems that deliver secure, reliable, and efficient services that empower organisations to make informed hiring, licensing, and workforce mobility decisions, while reducing risk and improving operational efficiency across healthcare systems. Visitors can explore the company's solutions at Booth S19.G71 in the South Hall throughout the event.

“Sunil Kumar, CEO of DataFlow Group, said: "WHX Dubai 2026 presents an important platform to connect with healthcare leaders, regulators, and industry partners who are collectively shaping the future of global healthcare workforce mobility." As healthcare systems continue to evolve, there is a growing need to leverage technology and innovation to enable seamless credentialing processes while maintaining the highest standards of workforce integrity and patient safety. At DataFlow Group, we remain committed to supporting healthcare ecosystems through solutions that help organizations and regulators make informed, evidence-based decisions and build stronger, more trusted healthcare workforces across the UAE and the wider region.”

As the right-hand partner for healthcare regulatory authorities globally, DataFlow facilitates verification and collaborates with governments to support public safety and global workforce mobility through secure, technology-enabled verification services. Its comprehensive suite of services, including but not limited to primary source verification, plays a critical role in maintaining trust, transparency, and compliance within healthcare ecosystems.

About DataFlow Group



Founded in 2007, DataFlow Group is a global leader in workforce verification and talent mobility solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, it connects with over 160,000 issuing authorities across 200+ countries, ensuring that only qualified professionals are appointed to international roles.

As a trusted partner to governments and regulators, DataFlow delivers cross-geography solutions spanning multiple jurisdictions. Its technology-powered, AI-enabled approach supports accuracy, scale, and trust across verification and recognition services.

The company’s services such as primary source verification, education equivalence, and digital credential screening support professional career development and organizational compliance worldwide.