Dubai: One Za’abeel, the iconic mixed-use development, has appointed The Executive Centre (TEC), Asia's largest premium workspace provider, to manage the launch and operation of One Offices, a premium managed offices scheduled to open in January 2025.

Located within the prestigious One Za’abeel, One Offices will offer world-class Grade A office space designed to meet the robust demand for premium workspace experiences in one of the most dynamic cities globally. Managed by The Executive Centre, the fully furnished offices will offer 27 private suites, 307 desks, collaborative spaces, dedicated reception areas, business lounges, meeting and focus rooms, pantries, event space and more. The contemporary spaces are designed with a variety of layout and workspace solutions available including private and coworking options.

One Offices prime location in the heart of the city connects the fitted offices to Dubai’s Central Business District, with proximity to DIFC, Downtown, the exhibition hub, and the Dubai International Airport. With 24/7 dedicated concierge and security services, 7 levels of basement and smart parking, valet services, access to the building, and the use of its amenities are hassle-free. The business community at One Offices connects occupants directly to the greater ecosystem of offerings across One Za’abeel including retail, restaurants, hospitality, and more.

The highly accoladed landmark development guarantees sustainable practices and reliable connectivity, having achieved LEED Gold certification for its energy efficient usage and eco-friendly practices, and WiredScore Platinum certification for its high-speed, seamless, and uninterrupted digital experiences, and connections in the ‘future-ready’ structure.

Henry Mathews, Director – Leasing at One Za’abeel, said, “Modern businesses demand modern environments that align with their ever-growing expectations for eco-conscious, technologically-driven, and innovative spaces. One Za’abeel offers the ideal home for One Offices, extending the advantages of its prime location, top quality services, and the benefits of its unparalleled ecosystem only an elevator ride away. We look forward to welcoming One Offices to One Za’abeel and seeing them into the grow into a household name in the Dubai market as they elevate businesses to their maximum potential.”

Rajat Kapur, Managing Director of UAE, Saudi Arabia, and North India at TEC, said, “The Executive Centre is delighted operate One Offices, a premium fully equipped workspace solution under the One Za’abeel brand. We are excited to bring our global expertise in providing world-class workspaces to the unique One Za’abeel ecosystem. As flexible workspaces become an increasingly important part of any organisation’s real estate portfolio, the industry is witnessing accelerated growth in demand globally. TEC looks forward to a long and fruitful partnership with One Za’abeel, delivering exceptional experiences to our members in this iconic location.”

One Za’abeel’s dual licensing capability provides tenants with access to the advantages of the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone, while also welcoming DED Mainland tenants, allowing local and global businesses to thrive in the Guinness World Record-breaking setting. To learn more about leasing opportunities, visit executivecentre.ae

About One Za’abeel

One Za’abeel is an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline, a revolutionary high-rise mixed-use development incorporating luxury residences, a One&Only ultra-luxury resort, the first SIRO fitness and recovery hotel, and One&Only Private Homes, as well as premium, Grade A office spaces, a retail podium, and a panoramic sky concourse. Its design incorporates two modern high-rise towers connected by a record-setting cantilevered building called ‘The Link’, dissecting the two buildings. The Link provides 360-degree views of Dubai from its viewing platform and offers incredible unique experiences in addition to the ultimate in fine dining and hospitality.

A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za’abeel stands proudly at the heart of the city, a destination that both captivates and inspires. With residences, businesses and leisure experiences that flow seamlessly together, the impressive development promises the people of Dubai an elevated lifestyle.

About The Executive Centre:

The Executive Centre (TEC) is Asia’s premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 220+ Centres in 36 cities and 16 markets. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit any business' needs. Since 2018, The Executive Centre has been solidifying its position in the UAE as a leading provider of premium flexible workspaces, with multiple locations across Dubai at DWTC and Abu Dhabi at ADGM.

For more information regarding The Executive Centre, please visit their website at https://executivecentre.ae/

